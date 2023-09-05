Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glenn Phillips scored three sixes in his 42 off 25 balls

Fourth Vitality T20, Trent Bridge: England 175-8 (20 overs): Bairstow 73 (41); Santner 3-30 New Zealand 179-4 (17.2 overs): Seifert 48 (32); Ahmed 2-27 New Zealand won by six wickets with 16 balls to spare Scorecard

England were convincingly beaten by six wickets by New Zealand in the fourth T20 at Trent Bridge as the Black Caps fought back to draw the series 2-2.

The tourists were always ahead of the rate in pursuit of 176 and completed the chase with 16 balls to spare.

Opener Tim Seifert provided a quick start with 48 from 32 balls and Glenn Phillips took on the charge with 42 from 25.

Only 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who dismissed Seifert and Phillips in his 2-27, was able to slow the flow of runs.

England failed to capitalise on their own rapid rapid start provided by Jonny Bairstow's 73 from 41 balls as they fell away and posted only 175-8, having been 63-0 after six overs.

Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone both failed to cut loose in making 26 and Harry Brook missed the chance to further press his case for a World Cup U-turn by holing out for four from eight.

With the World Cup a month away, Bairstow added further worry by not taking to the field because of right shoulder pain.

The preparation for England's defence of the 50-over title ramps up when the sides meet in the first of four one-day internationals in Cardiff on Friday.

Bowlers unable to stop New Zealand's charge

England started this four-match series with two dominant victories. The Black Caps' wins in the final two matches have been equally as one-sided.

England's score felt below par on a small ground and so it proved.

New Zealand spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner changed the momentum with 3-30 and 2-21 but, in contrast, Adil Rashid was hit for two fours and a six by Seifert in his first five balls.

Ahmed bowled well - he had Seifert caught and bowled and Phillips taken in the leg-side deep - but New Zealand managed a short boundary better and England's seamers, plus Rashid and Moeen Ali, went the distance.

Bairstow's injury meant captain Jos Buttler, who had originally rested himself, took to the field with the gloves.

He will hope for more consistency in the ODI series with Joe Root and Ben Stokes among those set to return.

More to follow.