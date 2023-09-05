Close menu

England v New Zealand: Tourists romp home to draw series 2-2

Glenn Phillips
Glenn Phillips scored three sixes in his 42 off 25 balls
Fourth Vitality T20, Trent Bridge:
England 175-8 (20 overs): Bairstow 73 (41); Santner 3-30
New Zealand 179-4 (17.2 overs): Seifert 48 (32); Ahmed 2-27
New Zealand won by six wickets with 16 balls to spare
Scorecard

England were convincingly beaten by six wickets by New Zealand in the fourth T20 at Trent Bridge as the Black Caps fought back to draw the series 2-2.

The tourists were always ahead of the rate in pursuit of 176 and completed the chase with 16 balls to spare.

Opener Tim Seifert provided a quick start with 48 from 32 balls and Glenn Phillips took on the charge with 42 from 25.

Only 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who dismissed Seifert and Phillips in his 2-27, was able to slow the flow of runs.

England failed to capitalise on their own rapid rapid start provided by Jonny Bairstow's 73 from 41 balls as they fell away and posted only 175-8, having been 63-0 after six overs.

Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone both failed to cut loose in making 26 and Harry Brook missed the chance to further press his case for a World Cup U-turn by holing out for four from eight.

With the World Cup a month away, Bairstow added further worry by not taking to the field because of right shoulder pain.

The preparation for England's defence of the 50-over title ramps up when the sides meet in the first of four one-day internationals in Cardiff on Friday.

Bowlers unable to stop New Zealand's charge

England started this four-match series with two dominant victories. The Black Caps' wins in the final two matches have been equally as one-sided.

England's score felt below par on a small ground and so it proved.

New Zealand spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner changed the momentum with 3-30 and 2-21 but, in contrast, Adil Rashid was hit for two fours and a six by Seifert in his first five balls.

Ahmed bowled well - he had Seifert caught and bowled and Phillips taken in the leg-side deep - but New Zealand managed a short boundary better and England's seamers, plus Rashid and Moeen Ali, went the distance.

Bairstow's injury meant captain Jos Buttler, who had originally rested himself, took to the field with the gloves.

He will hope for more consistency in the ODI series with Joe Root and Ben Stokes among those set to return.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 21:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 21:15

    In one day cricket over the years we, England, have never found beating the Black Caps very easy. Draw 2-2 is fair.

  • Comment posted by the don, today at 21:15

    Outside of Bairstow a very disappointing and weak batting performance there area several players that are not international T20

  • Comment posted by candygloss18, today at 21:15

    Drop Malan from the ODI squad, replace with Brook and have a serious think about Livingstone's inclusion.

  • Comment posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 21:14

    England are scared to get rid of the hapless Ali in case it upsets Rashid, there's a way round that though, get rid of both, both well past it.

  • Comment posted by Call me Dave, today at 21:13

    Pointless..And England's first match in world cup...NZ..but in India,so this series is just dumb

  • Comment posted by Sachinisgod, today at 21:12

    I thought we were going to win easy today? That's what all my fellow English were saying on Sunday in the comments! Arrogant as usual whilst everyone else loves us losing

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:14

      mike james replied:
      Arrogant just like some of the players and selectors

  • Comment posted by User0696170532, today at 21:11

    Oh dear. The Kiwis obviously hadn't read the script....

  • Comment posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 21:10

    Series deciding game and the captain and best batsman just doesn't bother playing. What does that say about the importance and relevance of bilateral international one day cricket series? Imagine Stokes just not play a deciding Ashes match to give others a go! Is this the future of cricket where none of it really matters outside of world cups and it's all just a bit of fun?

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:10

      Shakespeare replied:
      I don't mind that England have lost a couple of games by changing things up and trying out a few new players / tactics. We are a year away from the next T20 world cup so they have plenty of time to work out their best XI before the next proper white ball tournament.

  • Comment posted by mike james, today at 21:09

    How Liam Dawson can’t get into this team is beyond belief . He performs well match after match. Livingstone and Ali will score the odd quick 25 and then get out .

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:14

      Shakespeare replied:
      It all started going pearshaped when Malan scratched around for 20 odd at barely over a run a ball.

      He should be dropped from the T20 team and stick to ODI cricket with the other second rate players and leave T20 to Brook and co.

  • Comment posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 21:09

    Questions for England after being outclassed for the second time in two days. The big question, what does Moeen Ali do for a living?

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 21:11

      mike james replied:
      The answer is he’s a mate of Butler

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 21:07

    Change of selection policy is required. In all white ball cricket. Well done NZ.

  • Comment posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:07

    I don't mind that England have lost a couple of games by changing things up and trying out a few new players / tactics.

    We are a year away from the next T20 world cup so they have plenty of time to work out their best XI before the next proper white ball tournament.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 21:07

    Livingstone has come in for criticism justifiable so but is it time for Ali to be dropped. He barely bowls anymore, wouldn’t have bowled those last 2 today if the chase was close, and 3 out of 4 at bats he gets out for single digits. He’s been a great player for us but what does he bring to the side these days other than being buttlers mate

    • Reply posted by wn87, today at 21:10

      wn87 replied:
      It's the right time for him to retire from international cricket after the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 21:06

    2-2 at home to NZ..Brook not going to india..looking good.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:09

      Shakespeare replied:
      He'll be going to India in February for a Test series and in April to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad; two Tours / Tournaments that actually matter. He can give the second rate tournament this autumn a miss.

