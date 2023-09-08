Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's squad depth is causing them "some issues" before their upcoming 50-over World Cup defence, says 2019-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

Coach Matthew Mott has named a provisional 15-player squad for the competition but it can still be amended until 28 September.

Batter Harry Brook is the most notable omission, with Ben Stokes coming out of ODI retirement to take his place.

"They are spoilt for choice with talent," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"Building into a World Cup you want to have absolute clarity and role definition and actually focus on players getting into good form with the bat and rhythm with the ball.

"If you can concentrate on that and build momentum going into the World Cup, that's a really good start, but I think England have some issues."

The World Cup starts in India on 5 October, with England coming up against New Zealand, who they beat in the 2019 final, in the opening game.

England have three more one-day internationals against the Kiwis after their comprehensive defeat in the opening encounter at Cardiff.

Three matches against Ireland follow but England's World Cup players are not set to feature.

Brook, 24, was called up to the squad for the series against the Black Caps after injuries to openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, adding to England's selection conundrums.

It came on the back of the right-hander hitting a century in The Hundred and a half-century in the T20 series.

"Harry Brook is causing a headache for the selection panel, given the form he is in and given the type of player that he is," added Morgan.

"There's 17 players here, you can only take 15 to a World Cup, so where do you fit Harry Brook in, if you fit him in at all?

"[There will be] a little bit of confusion in the changing room when all you want leading in is absolute clarity and confidence and to focus on actual results.

"They have a bit of a dilemma.

"Sometimes it can be a good thing, you can utilise it and make it work in your favour.

"If I go back to pre-2019 World Cup and the squad that was selected, it had all bases covered for injury and for roles. Looking at the preliminary squad for this World Cup, I would actually say that England have got a lot more strength in depth than we did."

'There are more questions than answers'

Another factor in England's selection is how little ODI cricket they have play compared to four years ago, when they gradually built form ahead of the World Cup.

Between 2015 and 2019, England played 83 ODIs, but since 2019 to their tournament opener in 27 days they will have only played 43.

But despite the result in the series opener, England Test bowler James Anderson says it is not a "major worry".

"They have got so much experience in this team - Ben Stokes and Joe Root, they love World Cups and they love the big moments," Anderson told BBC Test Match Special.

But he added that there were still concerns around England's bowling attack, and how they will select the right combination in Indian conditions.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was expensive at Cardiff, as was part-time spinner Liam Livingstone, while seamers David Willey, who came on as first change, and Reece Topley struggled to create any chances when the new ball did not swing.

It allowed opener Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell to capitalise with unbeaten centuries.

"I thought England set a decent score but Mitchell and Conway put on an exhibition of how to chase down a total," said Anderson.

"Only Chris Woakes really created opportunities. Topley struggled, [Gus] Atkinson charged in but didn't create much.

"I don't think Willey can play in this team unless he takes the new ball. Sam Curran is a better option.

"It does feel like there are more questions than answers."

Brook's form in T20 cricket has put the specialist batters in the squad under pressure, but Liam Livingstone's part-time spin may give him the edge in Indian conditions.

The back spasm and shoulder injury that saw Roy and Bairstow miss out in Cardiff are not thought to be serious, with both likely to slot straight back in at the top of the order once fit.

However, it could also be argued that England's headache is a good one to have, with so many resources available.

"You look down the players who aren't playing today - it's an embarrassment of riches," added Anderson.

"Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali were not playing. You feel like you've got a group of players where any one of them can play in any 11.

"It is just really good depth."