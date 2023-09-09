Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Georgia Adams' knock of 71 was the Vipers captain's fifth half-century of the tournament

Spinner Linsey Smith shattered Thunder's top order as Southern Vipers triumphed to boost their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy play-off chances.

Smith's three-wicket burst left the Thunder innings in tatters at 33-5 and they were eventually dismissed for 173.

Georgia Adams anchored Vipers' 237 all out with 71 from 70 balls, sharing a century stand with Emily Windsor (59).

Despite a knock of 52 from Thunder's Fi Morris, the 2022 runners-up eased home by 64 runs to go second in the table.

Opting to bat first at Arundel, Vipers' opening pair Ella McCaughan and Abi Norgrove put on 45 before both fell to left-armer Hannah Jones (2-32), who also ran out Georgia Elwiss backing up.

Adams, who struck her fifth half-century of the tournament, and Windsor appeared to have put their side in a strong position with a partnership of 114 from 112 - that took them to 193-3 with 12 overs remaining.

But Thunder off-spinners Morris (3-52) and Olivia Bell (3-45) oversaw a collapse, with Adams and Windsor departing in successive overs and the last seven wickets tumbled for just 44 as Vipers were bowled out with 2.1 overs unused.

However, the Vipers' collapse was almost matched by the visitors' top order, with Smith (3-29) capturing early wickets including that of Thunder captain Ellie Threlkeld for a duck, and she was backed up by one apiece for Adams (2-41) and Mary Taylor.

Morris did her best to rescue the situation, compiling 52 from 55 - her highest score of the tournament - and sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 57 with Daisy Mullan.

When Morris fell to Ava Lee and Adams accounted for Mullan with a return catch soon afterwards, Thunder's slim hopes were effectively ended and, although Tara Norris hit a defiant 32, Taylor cleaned up the tail with a career-best 4-39.