Kathryn Bryce celebrates after one of her three wickets that skittled France

T20 World Cup European Qualifier, Desert Springs, Almeria, Spain France: 106-7 (20 overs): McKeon 56; Bester 2-23 Scotland: 109-3 (12.4 overs): K Bryce 51; K Bryce 3-8 Scotland win by 7 wickets Scorecard

Scotland got back to winning ways at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier as they beat France by seven wickets.

After restricting the French to 106-7 after 20 overs, the Scots chased their target down quickly, helped along by a superb 51 from captain Kathryn Bryce.

The win makes it two from three after the opening victory over Italy and defeat by the Netherlands.

Despite French opener Ines Mckeon scoring 56, the wickets fell around her with Bryce finishing on 3-8.

Scotland reshuffled their pack with captain Bryce and Maryam Faisal leading the batting attack and regular opening batter Ailsa Lister moved down the order.

Faisal made seven before falling to Amy Seddon. Priyanaz Chatterji was third in, putting on a partnership of 52 with Bryce before she was bowled by Anika Bester.

The Scots need a top-two finish, and currently sit behind the unbeaten Dutch side. They'll play all three sides again before Tuesday in the round-robin tournament.