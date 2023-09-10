Finlay Bean fell just short of his fourth century of the season

LV=County Championship, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Yorkshire 330-3 (78 overs): Shan Masood 113*, Bean 93, Hill 51*; McIlroy 2-41 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 1 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

A century from Shan Masood and 93 from Finlay Bean put Yorkshire in a strong position at 330-3 against Glamorgan on a shortened first day.

Masood's 113 not out was the Pakistan Test batter's first 100 for Yorkshire, after starring for Derbyshire in 2022.

Jamie McIlroy (2-41) was the pick of a labouring home attack.

Glamorgan were not helped by 19-year-old all-rounder Ben Kellaway going off with potential concussion after hitting his head on the ground.

After morning showers delayed the start until 12:10 BST, Adam Lyth and Bean opened up under glowering skies, but coped comfortably with the first session with few alarms on the pitch used for a one-day international two days previously.

With leading strike bowler Timm van der Gugten missing, Glamorgan were short of pace and immediate threat.

But McIlroy, the tightest of the seam attack, made the breakthrough with the score on 98 as Lyth,on 49, dragged an expansive shot onto his stumps from outside off.

Masood started sketchily for a few balls, but soon got into his stride as Yorkshire went at five an over in the afternoon sunshine, passing 200 in just the 45th over.

Glamorgan lost Kellaway on his home Championship debut midway through the second session, hitting his head on the ground as he tried to make a stop on the boundary, forcing Kiran Carlson to take over the spin-bowling duties as runs flowed freely for the visitors.

Bean looked set for his fourth century of the season with some stylish strokeplay, hitting 11 fours, but Carlson induced him to edge a drive to slip, and James Wharton could not keep up the momentum as he was given lbw pushing forward to McIlroy for three.

Masood reached an elegant hundred off just 132 balls including 11 fours as he developed a substantial stand of 90 with George Hill, with only some uncertain running between the wickets threatening their progress.

Hill played some meaty shots to help Masood build the platform for a likely maximum haul of batting bowling points, and give Yorkshire the chance to control the game.

Yorkshire captain Shan Masood told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm glad with the way we chose to bat first because it was a bit chaotic, they had just removed the covers and we hardly had a chance to see the pitch, we were taken by surprise it was the same one where England played New Zealand.

"The boys said they wanted to bat and our openers were brilliant, the way they set the game up. It's a different wicket, you had to accumulate, take a lot of singles and run hard between the wickets.

"I'm very proud to see how young boys like Finlay Bean and George Hill applied themselves, and Adam Lyth.

"Some of the greatest openers in the world have always made sure that when they've made that century, they make it big, so that'll be the task (for me) on a new day."