Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Douthwaite in action against Gloucestershire back in April

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Yorkshire Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Sunday, 10 September Time : 10:30 BST Coverage : Commentary plus report on BBC Sport website & app; updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Leeds.

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite could play his first Championship match since April when they host Yorkshire in Cardiff on Sunday.

He replaces Timm van der Gugten, who suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat at Worcester, in the squad.

Glamorgan have very slim promotion chances, while Yorkshire are targeting a move off the bottom of Division Two following their points deduction.

Yorkshire include spinner Jafer Chohan in their squad for a potential debut.

London-born Chohan, 21, impressed Yorkshire and earned a contract after bowling at England batter Joe Root during nets at Loughborough University.

Seamer Mickey Edwards and batter Will Luxton are also in the squad, with Matthew Fisher dropping out from the team which beat Derbyshire.

Douthwaite, who played the first two Championship games of the season before losing his place, wins his recall on the back of a century and useful bowling for Glamorgan second XI in a win over Gloucestershire

Medium-pacer Andy Gorvin is the other bowling option in the 12 after the loss of leading wicket-taker Van der Gugten.

"It's always nice to play against Yorkshire, see some familiar facers and hear some familiar voices," said Glamorgan's Sheffield-born batter Billy Root - younger brother of Joe - who scored 114 runs without being dismissed in the two innings against Worcestershire.

"Whether we're still in the [promotion] race or not, it's always nice to give the punters something to come down to Cardiff and enjoy."

The teams' last encounter at Headingley in April saw Yorkshire finish on 412 for nine after being set 492 to win, with Adam Lyth hitting 174 as the hosts batted out the final day.

Glamorgan benefited from an unbeaten 170 from Marnus Labuschagne in the second innings following a burst of seven for 32 from their other import, Michael Neser, in a match where Jonny Bairstow's senior return from a broken leg took the headlines.

Glamorgan (from, probable): Ul Hassan, Byrom, Ingram, Northeast, Carlson (capt), Root, Cooke, Douthwaite, Kellaway, Harris, Gorvin, McIlroy.

Yorkshire (from): Lyth, Bean, Masood (capt), Wharton, Hill, Tattersall, Luxton, Revis, Bess, Thompson, Chohan, Edwards, Coad.