England bounced back from their shock T20 series defeat by hammering Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Chester-le-Street.

Pace bowlers Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer, both making their ODI debuts, picked up three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka were knocked over for 106.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn claimed 3-20, while wicketkeeper Amy Jones pouched an England women's record five catches.

England knocked off the runs in 18 overs for the lost of three wickets.

The second game in the three-match series is in Northampton on Tuesday.