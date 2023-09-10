Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The second one-day international between England and New Zealand at Southampton has been delayed by rain.

The game was scheduled to begin at 11:00 BST, with a toss yet to take place.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in the first ODI at Cardiff on Friday.

The T20 series that preceded the ODIs was drawn 1-1, and the two teams will meet again for the opening game of the 50-over World Cup on 5 October.

Due to the amount of time lost, the overs will likely be reduced if play is able to begin.