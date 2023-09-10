Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sarah Bryce was Scotland's top scorer, reaching 67 from 40 balls

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Desert Springs, Almeria, Spain Scotland 200-6 (20 overs): S Bryce 67, Jack 57* Italy 83 all out (19.4 overs) Carter 3-12, Sheikh 2-10, Robertson-Jack 2-17 Scotland win by 117 runs Scorecard

Scotland recovered from the loss of two early wickets to earn a second comfortable victory over Italy at the T20 World Cup European Qualifier.

The Scots reached 200-6, having been 17-2 in the third over.

Sarah Bryce top scored with 67, Lorna Jack finished on 57 not out and Ailsa Lister hit 26 from 11 balls.

Italy were all out for 83 in their final over, losing by 117 runs, with Darcey Carter taking three wickets for just 12 runs.

Nayma Sheikh and Niamh Robertson-Jack each took two wickets in a one-sided contest.

Scotland opened the tournament in Spain with a nine-wicket win over the Italians, lost to the Netherlands, then beat France.

Repeat games against the Dutch and French come over the next few days.

The top two then progress to a 10-team Global Qualifier, with two places available at the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Bangladesh between September and October 2024.