Members of the groundstaff attempted to dry the outfield with towels

Asia Cup, super four stage; Colombo India 147-2 (24.1 overs): Gill 58 (52), Rohit 56 (49) Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four stage will be finished on Monday's reserve day after heavy rain in Colombo.

The reserve day was only added by organisers on Thursday, and is the only game, bar the final on 17 September, to have an extra day allocated.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl, with India reaching 147-2 off 24.1 overs when the rain arrived.

They will resume on Monday, with play due to start at 10:30 BST.

It means India will be playing on three successive days, with Rahul Dravid's side due to face Sri Lanka, who have won 13 straight one-day internationals, on Tuesday.

The rain did clear, with groundstaff attempting to dry the outfield with towels and hairdryers, with inspections at 15:00 and 15:30 BST, but heavy rain returned just as the umpires were due to inspect again.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe criticised the decision to add a reserve day, saying: "I haven't seen this kind of thing in another tournament, this changing rules in the middle of the tournament.

"I am sure there is a technical committee that has representations from every participating countries. They must have decided for some other reason. Yes, it is not ideal."

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the decision, advising spectators to hold on to their tickets, while Bangladesh posted on X external-link saying: "To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC [Asian Cricket Council]."

The match between India and Pakistan in the initial Super Six was washed out, while India's game against Nepal was reduced to a 23-over chase, which they won.

Any of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are able to qualify for the final currently.