England vs New Zealand: Liam Livingstone shows batting versatility in match-winning knock

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport in Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's Liam Livingstone said he is a "better player than someone who just slogs it" after his match-winning 95 in the second one-day international against New Zealand.

Livingstone, 30, top-scored as England levelled the series in Southampton.

The Lancashire batter has struggled with injuries over the past 18 months, and has had limited opportunities in longer forms of cricket.

"That's what I've been crying out for," he told BBC Sport.

"I've been quite looking forward to one-day cricket, just because you've got that little bit more time."

Livingstone's unbeaten 95, which came from 78 balls as England recovered from 55-5 to post 226-7 in a rain-reduced encounter, was his longest innings in terms of balls faced since a County Championship fixture for Lancashire in 2019.

It was also the first time he had faced more than 60 balls since that same knock, in 177 innings since. England went on to win by 79 runs.

Seen as a white-ball specialist, Livingstone has often been used in a finishing role for England because of his ability to score quickly from his first ball.

But Livingstone hopes this performance has proven his versatility in England's middle order, after leading them from a position of trouble.

"It's because people don't get a chance to see me do anything else," said Livingstone, when asked about it being his longest innings for four years.

"My role over the last few years has been in the lower order. You only get to do what's in front of you and sometimes, it can look pretty ugly.

"I understand that, but I feel like I'm a better player than someone who comes in and just slogs it at the end and thankfully, today, I probably proved that to a lot of people."

Livingstone suffered an ankle injury in The Hundred in 2022, but recovered to feature in England's T20 World Cup victory that followed.

But he then suffered a knee injury on England's Test tour of Pakistan in December.

"It's been a weird year. It's nice that the work I've put in over the last three months has finally paid off and in an international game," he added.

With batter Harry Brook a surprise omission from England's provisional World Cup squad, Livingstone's name was one of those being mentioned as being under threat if Brook continues his fine form, alongside opener Dawid Malan who missed the game at the Ageas Bowl for the birth of his second child.

But Malan scored a fine half-century at Cardiff, as did Livingstone, whose form and added asset as a spin bowler should end any discussions over his place in the squad.

England's batting depth paid off in the series-levelling win, which saw Livingstone moved down to number seven instead of five and all-rounder Sam Curran score a crucial 42 from 35 balls from number eight in a stand of 112 with Livingstone.

It is something coach Matthew Mott will hope stands them in good stead for the upcoming World Cup in India, where England will look to defend their title from 2019, as the tournament lasts for seven weeks, and pitches and conditions are likely to vary around the different cities.

"It's something that we pride ourselves on, but it's also something that we can use in games like that," said Livingstone of England's depth.

"Sam took the pressure off me and we just tried to set it up towards the back end, and make sure we didn't go too early and lose wickets and end up stumbling to 180/190.

"I thought the boys played really well. It was probably just about par score and our bowlers managed to capitalise.

"I'm really pleased with the way I played but more importantly, I thought it was a pretty good team performance."

  • Comment posted by Head of the table, today at 20:37

    I think going into this series the criticism was fair as he simply hadn't performed for England for a while. Looked along way off the player who burst on the scene. That being said he deserves full praise for the last two games. Looked more like the player of old and long may it continue. Well done Liam

  • Comment posted by ColinA, today at 20:34

    2-3 years ago, Liam looked outstanding..., then everyone went on about how well he hit the ball, and that seems to have gone to his head.. It seems to be two sixes and out these days..

  • Comment posted by ihq, today at 20:31

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 20:30

    livingstone played well in both games, needs to do it often but seems to have done lot hard work to get some form back, it was hard to bat on today

  • Comment posted by James, today at 20:27

    Livingstone and Root were always going to be on the teamsheet for the XI at the WC because it's in India and 4 decent spin options are essential to prevent India preparing total dust bowls

    They both need to find batting form and Livingstone today put his hand up as one if the adults in the room

    Is it too much to expect Root to do the same?

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 20:26

    Three left armers rather blow the “variation “ theme. I wonder if we have the spinners for India. Root may be important there.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 20:23

    Well played today, and recovered a terrible situation, but not sure he does this often enough to get on the team sheet. Did think the bowlers saved us today from 2-0.

