Arlene Kelly took career-best T20I figures of 5-12 in the first of three wins over Netherlands

Ireland all-rounder Arlene Kelly has been named as the ICC Women's Player of the Month in recognition of her wicket-taking exploits in convincing T20I wins over the Netherlands in August.

Kelly's performances helped Ireland see off the Dutch 3-0 in Amstelveen.

The 29-year-old seam bowler took 10 wickets across the three matches at an average of 4.30.

Kelly's standout spell came in the first game when she achieved career-best figures of 5-12.

That outstanding bowling display saw her awarded the player-of-the-match accolade and helped Ireland to a 10-wicket victory.

Kelly followed that up by taking three for 11 runs in the second match, and two for 20 in the final outing.

Kelly commented: "I'm honoured to win the award for the month of August and grateful for the opportunities that cricket has provided.

"The series win in the Netherlands was memorable, and being able to contribute with the ball made it that little bit more special."

The Ireland seamer overcame Malaysia's all-rounder Ainna Hamizah Hashim and Netherlands' opening batter Iris Zwilling to claim the Women's Player of the Month prize.

Meanwhile Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the first player to win three International Cricket Council Men's Player of the Month prizes with his August triumph.

The winners were selected from a host of stellar international performances during August following votes cast by global fans and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players and media representatives.