Last updated on .From the section Counties

Overnight rain at Edgbaston left puddles on the outfield

LV=County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Northamptonshire 250: Nair 78, Gay 77; Hannon-Dalby 7-46 Warwickshire 142-4: Rhodes 44; White 3-37 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Northants (2 pts) by 108 runs Scorecard

Division One bottom club Northamptonshire were frustrated by the Birmingham weather as play was finally called off on day three at Edgbaston.

Following overnight rain, further precipitation followed. Although the Edgbaston groundstaff did a lot of work, and a couple of inspections were made, umpires Rob Bailey and Neil Pratt finally announced the decision to call it off at 16:33 BST.

With games to follow against top-two Surrey and Essex, Northants really needed to win this week to stand any realistic chance of staying up.

But, although Middlesex are struggling in Manchester against Lancashire, Kent's likely win over Nottinghamshire at Canterbury would extend the gap between Northants and safety.

If the weather relents, Warwickshire will resume their first innings on 142-4 on Wednesday morning.

But, with just one day left and an overnight lead, Northants are going to have to take 16 wickets very cheaply on the final day to stand any chance of winning.

Even against a side as out of form as the Bears have been, that seems very unlikely.