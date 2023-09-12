Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Samit Patel made his senior Nottinghamshire debut aged 16

All-rounder Samit Patel says he is "far from retired" as his 22-year stay with Nottinghamshire comes to an end this summer.

The 38-year-old says his departure is "the club's choice", with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

He leaves as a Notts great, having won six trophies, amassed almost 21,000 runs and taken more than 700 wickets in 629 appearances across all formats.

"There is plenty more in the tank," Patel told BBC East Midlands Today.

"I'd rather stay. It was the club's choice to move in a different direction, so I wasn't offered a contract.

"I feel like I've still got more to give.

"It kind of hurt for a bit, but I've got over it now. Hopefully there are better things to come in future.

"Hopefully I can produce some match-winning performances for some other club down the line next year."

'The ride has been great'

Patel says says he has "two or three more" years of professional cricket in him and will play on until his "burning desire" for the game and competition ceases.

The former England international, who featured 60 times for his country across all formats, says it will be "a couple of weeks" before his next career move is confirmed.

Reflecting on his time with Notts, which spans three decades from when he was a junior player with the county, Patel says the "ride has been a great one".

"It's everything I dreamt of when I was a kid, to pay for England and to play for Notts," he said.

"As soon as that shirt comes and that call comes, life changes after that. It has been fun, lots of fun.

"I scored the runs and took the wicket and wouldn't have done any of that without the crowd.

"I played off the crowd a lot - I needed the crowd. I don't like one man and his dog watching a game of cricket, I need a full house at Trent Bridge for me to turn it on a little bit."