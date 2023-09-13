Close menu

Ben Stokes hits England ODI record 182 against New Zealand at The Oval

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Kia Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments33

Third ODI, The Kia Oval
England 368 (48.1 overs): Stokes 182 (124), Malan 96 (95); Boult 5-51
New Zealand: Yet to bat
Scorecard

Ben Stokes smashed the record for the highest score by an England batter in a one-day international by hammering a brutal 182 against New Zealand at The Kia Oval.

The Test captain beat the previous best of 180 made by Jason Roy against Australia in Melbourne in 2018.

Stokes had only come out of one-day retirement to play in this series and the World Cup in India in October and November.

In his third match back, he played a scintillating innings that helped England to 368 all out and put them on course to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Arriving with England in trouble at 13-2, Stokes clobbered nine sixes and 15 fours in his 124-ball stay.

With Dawid Malan making 96, the third-wicket pair added 199, an England record partnership for any wicket in an ODI against New Zealand.

Stokes did not score off any of his first six deliveries and had only 12 off his first 18, struggling for fluency with some wild hacks.

But, growing into his innings on a superb batting pitch, Stokes scored mainly through the leg side to reach the fourth ODI of his career and first since 2017, from 76 balls.

He went past 150 with a massive hit over cow corner from the off-spin of Glenn Phillips and survived a review for lbw on 160 when trying to reverse-hit the same bowler.

The left-hander brought up the record with his final maximum, hitting a full toss from the left-arm pace of Ben Lister over long-on.

With more than five overs of the innings remaining, Stokes had time to become the first England batter to reach 200 in an ODI.

However, two balls after bettering Roy's mark, he miscued another Lister full toss and was caught at deep square leg by Will Young.

Stokes left to a rapturous ovation from a crowd that had not initially realised Stokes had broken the record until it was announced on the big screen inside The Oval.

The highest score by a batter in an ODI is the 264 made by India's Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.

Former captain Charlotte Edwards holds the record for the highest score by an England woman in an ODI for her 173 not out against Ireland in 1997.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 17:35

    Will Young has a lot to answer for - first "Evergreen" and now this!

  • Comment posted by 2112col, today at 17:35

    After the night club affair he should have never played again

  • Comment posted by rooshas, today at 17:34

    why didn't I watch it, ,typical

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 17:33

    Two weeks ago most people on here were saying he should be replaced by Brook!

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 17:32

    Undeniably a fantastic innings, let's hope this is what he does at the world cup, rather than the pedestrian fifty in the first game, or the ten ball one run in the last match.

  • Comment posted by waterbob, today at 17:24

    what a player - makes flintoff look like chris tavare

  • Comment posted by Ted B, today at 17:23

    The last paragraph is relevant because its related to cricket. Its the highest score by an England woman in an ODI. If your implying its irrelevant because its womens cricket, thats mysogenistic and totally out of order. Cricket is for everyone.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:31

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      The highest score by anyone in men's List A cricket would be more relevant. Which is 277 set last year by Indian Narayan Jagadeesan.

  • Comment posted by JDD, today at 17:23

    He's some cricketer!

    It is probably best he stays in all formats. And decides to sit a series out if the fixtures are too closely packed. Instead of retiring himself and coming back.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 17:22

    Love it.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 17:22

    So who else thinks stokes still shouldn't go?

    • Reply posted by GGS, today at 17:23

      GGS replied:
      *crickets*

  • Comment posted by God, today at 17:20

    Superman at it again. Absolutely phenomenal player.

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 17:19

    The amount of people on here after the last game that were calling for Stokes to be dropped or to leave the one day set up was ridiculous.
    Like, I am just curious if the vast majority of people that frequent these posts just enjoy being wrong?
    Vitriolic abuse masquerading as a poor attempt at banter or just hateful people?

    • Reply posted by God, today at 17:24

      God replied:
      Jealous, bitter and utterly clueless. Or just stark raving bonkers.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 17:16

    Armchair experts saying Stokes shouldn't be picked as he retired. Hmm. Class is permanent, you know. Back in the day the same people were saying that Derek Pringle should be picked ahead of Botham. These experts are only experts in...er, armchairs!

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 17:33

      daveyo replied:
      Don't ever mention Pringle please.....

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 17:15

    Stokes isn’t even left handed. Fun fact.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:13

    Very selfish of him to come back to the ODI team!

  • Comment posted by SmallbridgeSmallbridge, today at 17:09

    Great knock from Stokes, who’s hit 1 x 50 and this huge score since his return.

    Armchair experts wrong again, but looking forward to chuckling at their inevitable but rather desperate criticism.

    ps the last paragraph of the report is irrelevant.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:24

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Not thinking that Stokes should not be playing because of his form or talent. It is his future in the Test side. I hope I am wrong and the plan to have surgery after the tournament works.
      Would be willing to see him miss the India tour as a worst case scenario. Hopefully not.

  • Comment posted by Gee Dee, today at 17:09

    It was announced by the stadium announcer just after Stokes got his record that it was a record. This was mid-over and the next ball was being bowled before he could get his standing ovation. Sadly he only had to wait another ball for it.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:08

    • Reply posted by Ed, today at 17:09

      Ed replied:
      It really bothers you doesn’t it?

