Eddie Byrom brought up his first century this season

LV=County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Yorkshire 500: Shan Masood 192, Bean 93, Hill 71; Harris 3-131, Carlson 3-147 Glamorgan 273: Carlson 64; Revis 5-50, Coad 3-17 & 401-5 dec (118 overs): Northeast 166*, Byrom 101, Carlson 52 Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Yorkshire (13 pts). Scorecard

Sam Northeast and Eddie Byrom rescued a battling draw for Glamorgan against Yorkshire in Cardiff.

Byrom scored 101 and Northeast 166 not out, as the hosts batted for 118 overs to save the game while Kiran Carlson passed 1,000 first-class runs in 2023.

Maiden first class wickets for James Wharton and Ben Cliff were rare bright sparks in a long day for Yorkshire.

The draw ends Glamorgan's promotion hopes, and Yorkshire remain bottom of Division Two.

Glamorgan began the final day still trailing Yorkshire's first innings total by 107 runs, as Byrom and Northeast picked up where they left off overnight.

It was a tough morning session for Yorkshire's bowlers, as the away side even turned to their wicket keeper Jacob Tattersall to take his pads off and bowl a few overs of leg spin.

Shortly after Glamorgan's total passed 200, Byrom went through to his first 100 of the season with 17 fours in a resilient display of opening batting.

However just two overs later, he was bowled after attempting to reverse sweep Dom Bess, giving Yorkshire their first breakthrough of the morning after almost 90 minutes of toil.

After Byrom and Northeast came together at 30-2, the 178-run partnership was finally broken with Glamorgan on 208.

Kiran Carlson joined Northeast at the crease and the pair took Glamorgan past Yorkshire's first innings total in the 72nd over, meaning the visitors would have to bat again to win.

The milestones kept coming after the lunch break, as Northeast reached his second century of the summer and Carlson achieved the 1,000 runs landmark for the first time in his career.

On a fourth day pitch that seemed to just get flatter, Carlson and Northeast comfortably took their side past 300.

However, just after the skipper reached his half century, he edged a ball down the legside to give Ben Cliff his first wicket on County Championship debut.

Billy Root and Northeast steered Glamorgan to tea four down, as a draw now seemed almost inevitable.

After tea, James Wharton bowled Root for 45 for his first County Championship wicket which gave the Yorkshire faithful something to cheer.

The only Yorkshire player not to bowl in the innings was captain Shan Masood, who decided against giving himself an over.

Both sides mercifully shook hands at 16:20 BST, bringing Glamorgan's hopes of promotion to an end.

Glamorgan are back in action at home against Derbyshire on 26 September, and Yorkshire travel to Leicester on 19 September.

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast told BBC Sport Wales:

"Yorkshire put us under some really good pressure but the wicket flattened out and was pretty dead, so it was a good way to show fight and heart at the end of the season.

"I pride myself on (concentration) so it was nice to bat for that period of time and get the boys safely home.

"With sunshine and heavy rollers, the pitches can go a bit dead here at times and that why we've drawn so many. We're going to have to think of ways to get results on that pitch but Yorkshire dominated the game for the first two days.

"We've played some good stuff (during the season) and had opponents nine wickets down. It would be nice to get a win against Derbyshire after everyone's put in so much effort, we'd like to have pushed harder for promotion but it wasn't to be."

Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Frustration is the best way to describe it, not just for the players but for everybody watching. When we saw the used pitch (from the England-New Zealand match) we knew it was going to be tough and we would have to work hard to get 20 wickets.

"It was a good effort from us, we tried all sorts with the keeper bowling but it wasn't to be and credit to the two guys that got hundreds.

"I'm really pleased for Cliffy to get his first first-class wicket, he went well, the captain (Shan Masood) is a class player who put together a really good innings after the disappointment of not getting picked for Pakistan.

"Revis got his first five-wicket haul and he's someone we've invested a lot in#, he's taken on that enforcer role and bowled with good aggression."