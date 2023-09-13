Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer has played 13 Tests, 21 one-day internationals and 15 T20s for England

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has signed a contract extension with Sussex.

The 28-year-old has missed the entire home summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

However, he trained with England on Tuesday, raising hopes he could still travel to the Cricket World Cup as a reserve to the frontline squad.

Archer has taken 181 first-class wickets since joining Sussex in 2016, and made his Test debut in 2019.

He was a member of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad, bowling the super over in the thrilling Lord's final when England lifted the trophy for the first time by defeating New Zealand.

Archer has picked up 42 Test wickets at an average of 31.04 in 13 appearances for England, but has not played a Test since February 2021 because of elbow and back injuries.

He did return to play on the limited-overs tours of South Africa and Bangladesh this year, but the elbow problem flared up again in May and ruled him out of this summer's Ashes series.

The length of his new deal at Hove is undisclosed.

"I am delighted that Jofra has extended his stay at Sussex and we are all really looking forward to seeing him back playing," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said.

"He is a fantastic professional and person to have around the squad when he's with us."