Close menu

England v Sri Lanka: Nat Sciver-Brunt's sublime century secures ODI series win

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments59

Metro Bank second one-day international, Leicester
England 273-8 (31 overs): Sciver-Brunt 120 (74), Bouchier 95 (65); Dilhari 3-42
Sri Lanka 112 (24.5 overs): Perera 32 (24); Dean 5-31, Filer 3-30
England won by 161 runs, win series 2-0
Scorecard

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored England women's fastest one-day international century as the hosts thrashed Sri Lanka by 161 runs to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Sciver-Brunt surpassed Charlotte Edwards' 70-ball effort by reaching the milestone from 66 balls in Leicester.

In a rain-affected encounter, England posted an imposing 273-8 from their 31 overs, with Maia Bouchier adding 95.

Charlie Dean then took 5-31 and Lauren Filer claimed 3-30 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 112 off 24.5 overs.

After the hosts slipped to 18-2, Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier led an emphatic recovery by adding 193 together from just 121 balls - England's highest ODI partnership against Sri Lanka.

Sciver-Brunt, standing in as captain in her 100th ODI in the absence of the unwell Heather Knight, smashed her third ODI century in her last four innings before falling for 120 off just 73 deliveries.

Sri Lanka buckled under the pressure of attempting to pull off their highest ODI chase, with England bouncing back strongly from their shock T20 series defeat.

Sublime Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier set up victory

England understandably rested Sciver-Brunt for the T20 series after a busy summer, but she left a clear void as England's batters struggled, particularly against Sri Lanka's spinners.

Sri Lanka's bowling was poor here, the gulf in class between the sides in the longer format glaring, but Sciver-Brunt provided her team-mates with a masterclass in how to play spin.

Despite England being in early trouble, her century had an air of inevitability as she scored fluently from the off, striking ferocious pull shots off the back foot and glorious lofted straight drives.

Sciver-Brunt hit 18 fours and one six in her magnificent knock, beating former captain Edwards' record set against New Zealand in 2012 with a nudge off her pads to also complete her eighth ODI century.

Bouchier, who brought up her maiden ODI fifty, impressively kept up with Sciver-Brunt's scoring as she targeted her favourite area down the ground and walloped two huge sixes over mid-wicket.

She even had a chance of breaking the record Sciver-Brunt had set just minutes earlier, only to be pinned lbw by Kavisha Dilhari five runs short of a century from her 65th ball faced.

Still, the Southern Brave batter has laid down a marker for more permanent role in England's top order in the absence of the resting Danni Wyatt and the injured Emma Lamb.

Middle-order batter Bess Heath, who can also keep wicket, made her England debut and added a sprightly cameo of 21 from 14 balls.

Dean stars as Sri Lanka's batting falters

Off-spinner Dean can often go under the radar, playing alongside the world's best white-ball bowler in Sophie Ecclestone, but here she shone in the slow left-armer's absence.

Sri Lanka's task was always going to take something miraculous, and all their hopes lay on the shoulders of their captain Chamari Athapaththu.

Dean's first two overs were expensive but the crucial scalp of Athapaththu, pinned lbw for 12, sparked a stunning spell that included three wickets in one over.

Sri Lanka's reliance on Athapaththu can work for them in T20, as they proved in the 2-1 victory over England, but that rarely brings success in the 50-over format where teams' skills are tested for longer.

Dean deceived the middle order with smart variations of pace, also extracting a hint of turn from the pitch to finish with her first international five-wicket haul.

Filer also continued to impress with her pace, while Mahika Gaur and Sarah Glenn chipped in with a wicket each.

Despite the heavy defeat, Sri Lanka will leave the tour in good spirits having shown massive improvements in T20s - achieving a result in that series few would have precited before the tour began.

'Frightening how good Nat Sciver-Brunt is' - reaction

Player of the match, England stand-in captain Nat Sciver-Brunt: "I'm really happy to have batted the way I did and continue that form I had against Australia.

"It's been brilliant to see the young players come in and make such an impact in their first outings. Lauren Filer's pace is so exciting and we want to harness that as much as possible."

England head coach Jon Lewis on Sky Sports: "Nat Sciver-Brunt played brilliantly. It was a very well-calculated partnership and very controlled.

"Someone asked me during the T20 series what we would miss about Nat Sciver-Brunt and it was just that, the control and calmness in the middle that settles everyone else around her.

"We have been working really hard with Charlie [Dean] on her consistency and her execution and she is a beautiful off-spin bowler. I don't think there's another off-spinner in the world that can do it as well as she does when it comes out right."

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu: "Tough conditions and a tough day at the office We need to improve our batting, shot selection and be patient in this format. We can't blame the conditions and have to be fearless every time."

England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss on BBC's Test Match Special: "It is frightening how good Nat Sciver-Brunt is. It's just what we have come to expect from her, and she makes it look so easy."

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 21:07

    England did no more than they should against a spirited opposition mainly devoid of much in the way of talent and my guess is their nation cannot afford to throw money at such a minoryt sport.

  • Comment posted by Baggieman, today at 20:58

    We currently shouldn’t be losing games to Sri Lanka in any format given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides. I think it’s clear from today that Sciver-Brunt should be captaining the T20 side and Knight is not good enough to warrant a place in that format. I don’t understand why Bess Heath wasn’t getting some experience behind the stumps given the batting form of Jones

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 20:57

    A very convincing by England led by our captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (the best all rounder in the world) .. and as I have said many times she should be the England captain and not Heather Knight!

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 20:56

    This is a good win, professional, but to be honest it has zero entertainment, who wants to watch a slaughter its boring, maybe instead of playing ODI they stick to T20, because there is no entertainment, why would i pay £x to watch a game thats done before it starts.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 20:58

      Trytastic replied:
      Did you say the same about last night's game?

  • Comment posted by Johnstar2023, today at 20:47

    I see the normal editorial mistakes not rectified by the Beeb...
    Bouchier's best shots as she reaches century
    She hit an excellent 95/

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 20:47

    Not a good look for womens cricket when one team hammers the other so convincingly

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 20:49

      Trytastic replied:
      Why? Plenty of one sided men's international. Last night for example

  • Comment posted by OldCoach, today at 20:46

    Time for Sciver-Brunt to take on the captaincy. If not now, then soon. Bouchier is such an exciting talent, and we have a whole range of promising young bowlers.

    • Reply posted by malcolm, today at 20:58

      malcolm replied:
      I have been saying for ages OldCoach that Nat should be the captain and not Heather Knight

  • Comment posted by stimps, today at 20:46

    Nat Sciver-brunt is in a form and a half

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 21:07

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      Indeed. Some of the mediocre performers in the men's team could learn a thing or two - Malan who struggles to score beyond a run a ball springs to mind.

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 20:40

    Brilliant all round performance 👏

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 20:36

    Well done England Women well played all round!

  • Comment posted by ExLufty, today at 20:29

    If they can play like this in the T20's then we have something to build on ... as for Test cricket we need a total revamp - sorry

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 20:40

      Quiverbow replied:
      A'total revamp'? You do realise England has only ever played 99 test matches since 1934. You can't really 'revamp' something that hardly ever happens because it isn't allowed to.

  • Comment posted by nihal, today at 20:26

    What an embarrassing performance by Sri Lanka, after beating England in the 20/20 series. Sri Lanka has very a long way to go before competing in the longer version. Probably tried to play like a 20/20 game.

    • Reply posted by rgomez, today at 21:01

      rgomez replied:
      Totally agree Sri Lanka ate very weak asateam, not a contest at all today

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 20:24

    Just goes to show what a change in captain does!

    • Reply posted by malcolm, today at 20:59

      malcolm replied:
      Spot on Ian!

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 20:22

    As a youngster, I played for a team shorn of some retirees and star players whom had moved on. We were not a good team. Our captain was wise to chat with his opposite number to arrange that our opposition batted first to give them plenty of batting practice , because we would be out quickly. We lost most matches, but often won the 10 over beer-match afterwards. Will Sri Lanka play a beer-match?

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 20:19

    I'm still not convinced Capsey is worthy of an England place. She rarely does much in a game and tries to hit every ball over the boundary. Bouchier showed her how to accumulate runs.

    • Reply posted by AndyJames, today at 20:47

      AndyJames replied:
      Agreed, she is not living up to the early hype and has been bang average all summer both domestically and for England. Should make way when Sophia Dunkley returns.

  • Comment posted by spud2, today at 20:03

    Well played! After disappointing T20, this is showing strength and depth. Nat showed batting class. Some youngsters coming through too. Looking forward to more.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 20:01

    Goodness we should be asking how England lost two T20’s to this Sri Lankan side

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 19:59

    How on earth did England lose two T20s to this SL outfit?

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 20:44

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Picked a reserve team largely

  • Comment posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 19:55

    Great performance from England today and yesterday!

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 20:09

      sports fan replied:
      Against very mediocre opposition though

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport