Feroze Khushi last played for the Essex first team in the One-Day Cup last month

Essex batter Feroze Khushi has signed a new contract with the club for the 2024 county season.

Khushi has scored more than 1,500 runs in all formats and last season made his first Championship century - an innings of 164 against Kent.

The 24-year-old's progress this summer was hampered by a hand injury which kept him out of the team for six weeks.

He did, however, score three fifties and more than 200 runs in the T20 Blast, with a strike rate of 137.74.

"I'm feeling really good about my career at the moment, and even though I've had to endure some tough moments during the season with injury, I've pushed through those and come back stronger," he told the Essex website. external-link

Meanwhile, spinner Aron Nijjar, batter Josh Rymell, seam bowler Eshun Kalley and wicketkeeper Will Buttleman will all leave the club at the end of the season.

Nijjar is currently on loan at Kent and took 4-67 in the first innings as they drew with Nottinghamshire earlier this week in the County Championship.

"Although their immediate future lies away from Chelmsford, I do believe they are all capable of progressing within the game and taking hold of other opportunities that come their way," said head coach Anthony McGrath.