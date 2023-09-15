Close menu

England v New Zealand: Dawid Malan century seals series victory at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .

Fourth one-day international, Lord's
England 311-9 (50 overs): Malan 127 (114); Ravindra 4-60
New Zealand 211 (38.2 overs): Ravindra 61 (48); Moeen 4-50
England won by 100 runs, win series 3-1
Dawid Malan's sublime century inspired England to a series-clinching hammering of New Zealand in the fourth and final one-day international at Lord's.

Malan, in prolific form before the World Cup starting in India next month, stroked 127 from 114 balls.

That led England to 311-9, a total the bedraggled Black Caps never threatened.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali claimed 4-50 as New Zealand were bowled out for 211 to give England victory by 100 runs.

England take the series 3-1 in what is their last meaningful action before their defence of the World Cup.

Next week, an almost entirely different England squad meet Ireland in a three-match one-day series, beginning at Headingley on Wednesday.

England triumph in low-ley World Cup build-up

Despite a showpiece event now being so close, the intensity of this game was far below the last time these two sides met in a one-dayer on this ground - the heart-stopping 2019 World Cup final - or what it will likely be when they next face each other in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on 5 October.

Indeed, Friday could be more significant for what did not happen, rather than what did. England opener Jason Roy was still not fit to play because of back spasms and could now feature against Ireland in order to prove his fitness.

In Roy's absence, Harry Brook did not push his case to be included when the final World Cup squad is announced next week, scoring only 10.

New Zealand also suffered a huge blow when pace bowler Tim Southee suffered a broken and dislocated thumb dropping a catch off Joe Root at gully and could now be a doubt for the World Cup.

Four years ago, England's preparation was laser-focused and they delivered the trophy. This time they have played fewer than half the amount of ODIs between World Cups - 88 to 43 - while these four matches are the first the full-strength squad has played together in more than a year.

Still, they have the experience of being the reigning world champions in both limited-overs formats and their batting in particular is the envy of the world. They will be one of the teams to beat in India.

Marvellous Malan proves his point

When England's initial squad was announced, Malan was talked about as a potential candidate to make way for Brook.

But Roy's injury has allowed the left-hander to seize his opportunity. He had previous scores of 54 and 96 in the series, missing the second game for the birth of his second child.

On a pitch that made batting far from straightforward, Malan used his experience of 13 years spent with Middlesex to time the ball exquisitely. Jos Buttler's 36 was England's next highest score, while Root's 29 from 40 balls was torturous.

A feature of Malan's innings was his scoring through the off side, cover drives and punches through point. When he swiped Kyle Jamieson for a flat six over square leg he reached the 81 runs needed to go to 1,000 in ODIs in just his 21st innings. Only three men have reached the milestone in fewer.

On 95 he edged Matt Henry past diving wicketkeeper Tom Latham and completed his fifth ODI century from 96 balls in the same over.

After Malan eventually nicked a wide one off the spin of Rachin Ravindra, it was the start of England wobbling slightly to lose four wickets for 39 runs, but late cameos from Sam Curran, David Willey and Brydon Carse took them to a total that was more than enough.

Wounded New Zealand beaten again

This has been a difficult series for New Zealand, who won the first game but have since been well beaten on three occasions when attempting to chase a target.

Captain Kane Williamson should return from a long lay-off at the World Cup, but the Black Caps were already without injured all-rounder Mitchell Santner before they lost Southee. When seamer Ben Lister, who is not in the World Cup squad, went off with a hamstring problem, the Black Caps attack was left badly depleted.

With Southee managing just four overs and Lister six, New Zealand did well to restrict England. Ravindra picked up 4-60 and Daryl Mitchell 2-40 with his fill-in medium-pace.

An attempt at what would have been the second-highest successful run-chase at Lord's never got going. Buttler ran out Devon Conway with a direct hit, Willey was probing with the new ball to have Will Young caught behind and the pacey Carse pushed his case to be an official reserve for the World Cup by bowling Mitchell.

Moeen then got to work. Latham was bowled and Henry Nicholls, who made 41, was given out lbw on review as he advanced down the pitch.

Jamieson was caught and bowled and Henry edged to slip in successive deliveries, leaving Lister to hobble out to survive the hat-trick ball. Ravindra at least swiped 61 before he was the last man to fall, bowled by a Curran yorker.

'I'm extremely excited to go to the World Cup' - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler to BBC's Test Match Special: "We've improved at no end from the first game, which is great. It's been a while since the team have been together so it's nice to see that progression and finish with a really good win and a series win.

"Malan was fantastic to get that 100. We put that pressure on. Everyone who batted impacted the game and got us up to that score."

Player of the match and series, England's Dawid Malan: "It was good fun, especially at the home of cricket. It's good to get some runs on the board before the World Cup as well. I got away with a few early on, and found it hard to score, but when Jos [Buttler] came in we got going and in the end managed to get a score on the board.

"Trying to break into this England white-ball team you have to either be a freak or consistent. I've tried to be as consistent as I can be with the bat. I was gutted in the last game to get out when I looked to get a big score. So it was fantastic to back it up and contribute to a win.

"Now I'm extremely excited to go to the World Cup. It's a dream come true - if selected. It's a dream to play for England, let alone to be potentially going to a World Cup."

New Zealand captain Tom Latham: "I can't remember getting four injuries in one game before, but when you face those challenges it is important guys step up and we did pretty well with that.

"At the halfway point we knew it was a good surface, maybe a little slow, but we weren't able to build partnerships and got behind the game.

"When you get to a World Cup it is slightly different. It is who turns up on the day. It has shown us areas we need to improve and it is good to come up against a quality side."

396 comments

  • Comment posted by Top Dogg, at 20:15 15 Sep

    Malan making quite a few on here look rather foolish.

    Root looks out of sorts but I still don't doubt he will produce the goods when it matters.

    We're in fine shape to defend the title, fingers crossed the quality of pitches are worthy of the tournament.

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, at 20:23 15 Sep

      Merrymole replied:
      The thing about winning is it breads winning. Whilst not maybe as strong as 2019 those players with 2 W/C wins want 3 medals and those with none want their first. This is a strong combination and I truly believe we will win with any XI.

  • Comment posted by tv, at 20:08 15 Sep

    Malan is just a very very fine cricketer isn't he? His square and cover drives are things of beauty and elegance with imperious timing. His place in the team should never be questioned. His game is built on class, and class always rises up.

    • Reply posted by BBCesspit, at 23:58 15 Sep

      BBCesspit replied:
      Spoken like a true fan.

  • Comment posted by coops, at 20:21 15 Sep

    Willey always seems to chip in with a decent performance; I hope he gets at least a few games in the world cup. Might be slightly controversial but I think he's a better ODI player than Curran. Figures support it, especially the last few years.

    • Reply posted by Lt Pigeon, at 20:51 15 Sep

      Lt Pigeon replied:
      Left-arm pace brings that bit of difference. I wonder whether England need both Willey and Topley. Either would be unlucky to miss out, but if I had to make a choice between the two, I think Willey shades it.

  • Comment posted by sirpdwc, at 20:59 15 Sep

    Malan is great because he plays proper cricket shots, particularly on the off side. The jury is out on Brook for the World Cup. And the jury should long since have convicted Roy of being hopelessly past it.

    • Reply posted by daft old bat, at 21:19 15 Sep

      daft old bat replied:
      Malan is in any 50 over match as far as I’m concerned. He should ditch 20 over (and under) as he needs (and deserves) the time to play his game. He is just so classy when he gets going - that’s entertainment! Not the slash and grab of the very short game

  • Comment posted by Anon, at 20:01 15 Sep

    who is still adamant not to pick Malan....!?!?!?

    • Reply posted by Derek Colwell, at 23:30 15 Sep

      Derek Colwell replied:
      Would always pick Malan for ODI's but not T20

  • Comment posted by Wengerout, at 21:05 15 Sep

    Where are all the Malan haters tonight like the other day. Was his innings one-paced again? If it was not for Malan in this series England would have likely not won it. He is a MUST for the World Cup TEAM.

    • Reply posted by pepperoni , at 21:18 15 Sep

      pepperoni replied:
      Well I’ve scored countless centuries in international cricket just batting with a keyboard and I can assure you Malan is just not up to it, his run rate is not as good as my gran who batted against Bumrah with Boycotts grannies stick of Rhubarb. No way would I pick him for the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by MJC, at 20:09 15 Sep

    After the performances of Malan and Ali how does Brook get in now? and the answer is he doesn't! his only way in is possibly for Roy but with Roy being an opener that is not a like for like replacement

    • Reply posted by Lt Pigeon, at 20:21 15 Sep

      Lt Pigeon replied:
      Given that they have to play nine group games in a little over five weeks, I wonder whether Brooks plays instead of Stokes, depending on the state of Stokes's knee.

  • Comment posted by B4N, at 20:06 15 Sep

    Malan the man.. on plane!

    • Reply posted by Sum Yung Gai, at 00:09 16 Sep

      Sum Yung Gai replied:
      What more does he have to do? Which public school did he go to?

  • Comment posted by The Ginger Beer Snail, at 20:02 15 Sep

    Pleased for Malan but can't help being disappointed at the NZ effort!

  • Comment posted by coops, at 20:09 15 Sep

    Malan is class in ODIs. Shows that you shouldn't conflate T20 and ODI form. Just like Brook doing pretty well in T20 doesn't mean he'll instantly perform in 50 overs. Yadav for India is an example of a world class T20 player who hasn't cracked ODIs.

    • Reply posted by Top Dogg, at 21:53 15 Sep

      Top Dogg replied:
      Malan was born for this format.

      Brook seems unsure whether to stick or twist in ODI, probably due to inexperience. With his pedigree in short and long formats I've no doubt he could work it out, but I'm not sure the world cup is the place to cut your teeth.

      A few weeks ago I would have had Brook in as a gimme, now I'm not so sure 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Chris Sale, at 20:45 15 Sep

    Was at Oval and Lords. For the most part NZ were dull dull dull and never looked like they wanted to win. Joyous exception was Ravindra entertaining the crowd this evening.

    • Reply posted by Stu, at 08:42 16 Sep

      Stu replied:
      They did give that impression didn't they? However, go back 7 days and they absolutely stuffed us at Cardiff and England were the team who looked like they didn't want to be out there.
      My point is that it only takes one or two players to come off and the game looks very different.

  • Comment posted by OldBlue, at 20:57 15 Sep

    Sorry, I must be missing the poster from the last game who was giving Malan all sorts of stick for scoring too slowly and didn’t think he deserved his place. Are you out there or are you having second helpings of humble pie and trying to learn about cricket?

  • Comment posted by all together, at 20:04 15 Sep

    malan man series? all them who said he should be dropped

  • Comment posted by Shaun, at 20:08 15 Sep

    England are starting to click. Got better with every game. Just need a few more runs from Root and Bairstow and I am sure that will come

    • Reply posted by Meat Pie, at 08:10 16 Sep

      Meat Pie replied:
      If Root gets the chance. His historical SR is below what is needed these days, and his current form is iffy. With this much competition, no-one should be an automatic pick when out of form - it's downright disrespectful to other players who get left on the side.

      Bairstow a bit different because his SR is better and he can be a match-winner by himself on his day.

  • Comment posted by wn87, at 20:39 15 Sep

    One slight weakness could be the late order batting which hasn't been very good this series.

    • Reply posted by Beebfan, at 21:02 15 Sep

      Beebfan replied:
      What you mean the last 4 who made double figures at SR of over 100 today?! Last ball was walloped for 6 by a bowler. This is sarcasm?!

  • Comment posted by david, at 20:28 15 Sep

    Dawid Malan is perfect in this form of cricket. Can pace an innings much better here than in the smash bang of the Hundred. Bairstow Roy and Malan as your top 3 in the order would be very handy.

    • Reply posted by paul alford, at 20:36 15 Sep

      paul alford replied:
      Wouldn't have Roy in my team. I support Surrey

  • Comment posted by paul, at 20:29 15 Sep

    Englands strength in depth is excellent, worry is that Root looks out of touch but he is nailed on starter because of his bowling but class is permanent so he will soon be back

    • Reply posted by Slartibartfast, at 20:41 15 Sep

      Slartibartfast replied:
      Root only bowled in the first match of this series, 4 overs, no wickets, 25 runs - while he may bowl if selected in India that he surely won't be picked because of his bowling, but because of what he might be able to do with the bat. Personally I think if he doesn't fire in the first few games it could be right to drop him.

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, at 20:41 15 Sep

    Has Roy managed to avoid being dropped by not playing so avoiding proving that he is totally out of form and confidence.

    • Reply posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, at 20:54 15 Sep

      Dame Celia Molestrangler replied:
      A bit like Root and Bairstow ?

  • Comment posted by Digger, at 20:28 15 Sep

    Might want to correct this one:

    "Carse bowls Mitchell as New Zealand lose there third wicket"

  • Comment posted by NorwegianJon, at 23:06 15 Sep

    Spell check needed on the video caption of Carse bowling Mitchell. It's "their third wicket" not "there third wicket"

    I expect better of the BBC

    • Reply posted by BritProf, at 23:11 15 Sep

      BritProf replied:
      Quite right. And, while we're on the subject, what's all this nonsense with the Oxford comma? And, for Pete's sake, it's 'None of them is" not 'None of them are". And, why haven't/hasn't the BBC deleted this posting? Starting sentences with conjunctions? For shame!

