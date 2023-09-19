More rain is forecast for the rest of the week in Manchester

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one) Lancashire: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat No play Tuesday, rain Match scorecard

The opening day of the County Championship match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire was abandoned after heavy and prolonged rain at Old Trafford.

Umpires Ian Blackwell and Hassan Adnan had little option but to call play off at 12:50 BST with the ground saturated and pools of water forming on the outfield.

Fifth-placed Lancashire and seventh-placed Nottinghamshire, who were 29 points ahead of second-bottom Kent going into this round of fixtures, will hope for better conditions on Wednesday.

With no toss possible, the teams have yet to be named but Lancashire, with Phil Salt, Luke Wood and Tom Hartley called into the England squad for the series against Ireland, have wicketkeeper-batter Matty Hurst and top-order batter Harry Singh included in their first Championship squad with Jack Blatherwick and Jack Morley also returning.

Nottinghamshire have added off-spinner Matt Carter to their group from last week's match against Kent in place of Liam Patterson-White.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.