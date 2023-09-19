Oliver Hannon-Dalby five-wicket haul at Lord's followed career-best figures of 7-46 in his previous game against Northamptonshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord's (day one) Middlesex 121: de Caires 40; Hannon-Dalby 5-29 Warwickshire 72-4: Rhodes 36*; Murtagh 3-17 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (1 pt) by 49 runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Olly Hannon-Dalby starred with a five-wicket haul as Warwickshire's seamers took advantage of bowler-friendly conditions at Lord's to dismiss relegation-threatened Middlesex for 121.

Hannon-Dalby finished with five for 29 under overcast skies to move within one wicket of 50 in this year's County Championship, while Chris Rushworth and Ed Barnard collected two apiece as the hosts were bowled out in 39.5 overs.

But the spotlight then shifted to Middlesex stalwart Tim Murtagh, who is playing at Lord's for the last time prior to retirement and pulled his side back into contention with a quick burst of wickets.

The 42-year-old removed three of Warwickshire's top four before skipper Will Rhodes' undefeated 36 steered them to 72 for four at stumps, a deficit of 49.

With gloomy conditions and drizzle in the morning, it was no surprise that the Bears chose to bowl after winning the toss, although Mark Stoneman - captaining Middlesex with Toby Roland-Jones rested - and Sam Robson looked relatively untroubled as they added 20.

However, the bowlers found enough movement to beat the bat a number of times and Middlesex's openers were soon on their way, Stoneman edging a Rushworth inswinger behind and Robson lbw to one that seared back at him from Hannon-Dalby.

Jack Davies, who had registered his maiden first-class half-century last week against Lancashire, survived a couple of close calls against Barnard before Craig Miles soon sent the left-hander's off stump flying and, in the next over, the dependable Barnard accounted for Ryan Higgins in identical fashion.

When Barnard had John Simpson caught wafting outside off stump, the home side were 55-5, but Josh de Caires and Joe Cracknell prevented further damage before lunch.

Barnard and Hannon-Dalby kept it tight after the interval, sending down 17 consecutive dot balls and Middlesex had extended their total by nine runs when the rain intervened shortly afterwards.

That prevented play until 15:30 BST and Cracknell promptly drilled Barnard's first two balls after the restart to the off-side boundary - only for the Bears to reassert control with a further clutch of wickets.

Cracknell's hour-and-three-quarters at the crease came to an end as Rushworth trapped him leg before for a battling 28 and Hannon-Dalby then struck three times in two overs, ushering Murtagh to the middle.

The veteran bowler, who confirmed on Monday he would be calling time on his 23-year playing career, was given a guard of honour by the Warwickshire fielders as he walked out to share a last-wicket stand of 21 with De Caires.

Warwickshire's reply began with three consecutive wicket maidens - two of them chalked up by Murtagh, who struck with his second delivery as Rob Yates dragged on from outside off stump.

Murtagh also prised out Kraigg Brathwaite, with Simpson flinging himself to his right for a low one-handed catch to remove the West Indies captain, and then trapped Alex Davies in front as the visitors slumped to 25-3.

Ethan Bamber pierced Dan Mousley's defences to capture the fourth Warwickshire wicket, but Rhodes - despite a scare when he almost played on to Jayant Yadav - and Barnard saw them through to stumps.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.