Derbyshire have not won a County Championship match at Derby since they beat Sussex in September 2019

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day one) Derbyshire: Yet to bat Sussex: Yet to bat No play Tuesday, rain Match scorecard

Derbyshire and Sussex were frustrated by rain which prevented any play on the opening day of their County Championship match at Derby.

No play was possible before lunch and after further showers the umpires took the inevitable decision after an inspection at 14:20 BST.

Sussex came into the match under a different sort of cloud after they were docked 12 points for receiving a fourth fixed penalty in the season which also resulted in a one-game suspension for captain Cheteshwar Pujara.

The punishment effectively ended their hopes of overhauling Worcestershire to take the second promotion place in Division Two, with a 30-point gap to make up going into the last two rounds of matches.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.