Will Davis is only playing his third Championship game of the season for Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Yorkshire 155-9: Bean 40; Davis 4-28 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 3pts, Yorkshire 0pts Match scorecard

Leicestershire finished a shortened first day in a strong position in their County Championship match against Yorkshire - a clash they must win if they are to have a realistic chance of adding promotion to their One-Day Cup success.

Will Davis finished with 4-28, and Tom Scriven and Scott Currie with two wickets each as Yorkshire stumbled to 155-9 in 38.5 overs after a start delayed until 2.20pm because of rain and an end brought forward by about an hour by bad light.

This is the penultimate round of the Division Two season, which started with Leicestershire 19 points behind second-placed Worcestershire in the race to accompany Durham into the top flight next term.

Finlay Bean passed the milestone of 1,000 first-class career runs in only his 15th match but a middle-order collapse saw the visitors fail to build on his 40 and skipper Shan Masood's 34 after the home side had opted to bowl first.

In blustery conditions that made life difficult for Leicestershire's bowlers as they tried to use the available help from a particularly green pitch, Bean and opening partner Adam Lyth seemed set to enjoy another productive day.

Although they induced the odd edge, both Chris Wright and Scriven struggled with line and length with the new ball as the first-wicket duo helped themselves to seven boundaries in putting on 45 in the first 11 overs.

Bean's first scoring shot to the leg-side boundary took him to that 1,000-milestone, which he has reached quicker than Geoffrey Boycott, Len Hutton and Herbert Sutcliffe to name just three illustrious predecessors.

But a change of bowling at both ends saw Lyth caught at second slip flashing at one from Currie before Davis squared up Bean to get a thin edge through to the keeper, his first wicket in only his third Championship appearance this year.

Yorkshire suffered a sticky patch either side of tea that saw them slip from 91-2 to 98-5.

James Wharton was bowled by Davis offering no shot and George Hill was caught behind pushing at Scriven, before Wright returned to end Masood's progress with a leg-before to the first ball of the evening session.

After Jonny Tattersall had edged Scriven to first slip, Ben Mike's aggressive response saw 35 added with Matthew Revis in six overs before the latter perished off the edge driving at Currie, with Mike bowled by Davis, who then had Ben Coad caught at wide mid-on before the light closed in.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.