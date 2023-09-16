Close menu

One-Day Cup final: Leicestershire beat Hampshire for first List A triumph in 38 years

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

Leicestershire celebrate winning the One-Day Cup
Leicestershire's last List A trophy came in 1985
Metro Bank One-Day Cup Final, Trent Bridge
Leicestershire 267-7: Swindells 117*, Evans 60: Currie 3-63, Barker 3-65
Hampshire 265-8: Dawson 57, Prest 51; Mulder 2-43, Wright 2-44
Leicestershire won by two runs
Leicestershire won their first List A trophy in 38 years as they beat Hampshire off the last ball to win the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

After slumping to 19-4, Harry Swindells' stunning unbeaten century helped the Foxes to a total of 267-7.

Hampshire looked likely to get there, especially after half-centuries from Tom Prest (51) and Liam Dawson (57).

But, with eight needed off the last over, Dawson holed out - and they fell short to lose a classic by two runs.

Although 19-year-old Josh Hull was a hero at the end, limiting Hampshire to just five off the last over, the star of the show was another home-grown Leicestershire product Swindells.

He became the first Leicestershire player to score a century in a limited-overs final since Roger Tolchard at Lord's in 1972.

His 117 not out was also the highest score in a final since Rilee Rossouw made 125 not out to help Hampshire beat Kent at Lord's in 2018.

First Foxes win since Gower was in prime

The Foxes had not won a List A knockout trophy since David Gower's side, complete with players including Jonathan Agnew, Peter Willey, Chris Balderstone and John Whitaker beat Graham Gooch's Essex in the 55-overs-a-side Benson and Hedges Cup final at Lord's in 1985.

They had not been to a one-day final since losing the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy to Somerset in September 2001.

Since then, the only three trophies they had lifted was in the T20 which, like Hampshire, they have won a joint record three times - and the Foxes' last one of them was in 2011.

Hampshire, by contrast, have been a lot more prolific the one-day arena, having lost only two of their nine Lord's finals.

But 'little Leicestershire' fancied themselves for a bit of a resurgence at the start of the season. And they even survived the disrupting mid-season departure of club legend Paul Nixon as coach to show the resilience to turn their season around.

Swindells and Evans rally the Foxes

After winning the toss, Leicestershire opted to bat first.

The Foxes were clearly more mindful of thinking how a used wicket might turn later, having opted to bring in spinner Evans for Matt Salisbury, rather than worry about how Keith Barker might perform early on under thick cloud cover.

But, inside seven overs, they found themselves four wickets down.

Left-arm seamer Barker broke through with the final ball of his first over when he had Rishi Patel caught behind, then struck again in the third over when Sol Budinger put him away for a leg-side boundary, tried to repeat the shot and skied to Joe Weatherley at backward point.

9-2 then became 19-4 when, in the space of seven balls, the Foxes lost both their two South African batters.

Harry Swindells and Sam Evans broke Leicestershire's List A seventh-wicket partnership record with a stand of 151

First, Colin Ackermann chipped a catch to an alert Fletcha Middleton diving forward at mid-wicket, then Wiaan Mulder missed a straight one to give Barker his third wicket.

Skipper Hill helped batten down the hatches, first in a 37-run stand with Louis Kimber and then adding 33 with Evans.

But Scott Currie, currently on a red-ball loan with Leicestershire, had Kimber caught behind for 19, then also got Hill for 42 when he tried to belt his Championship team-mate out of the ground but succeeded only in giving keeper Ben Brown his third catch.

Hill's anguished face suggested that he had just thrown away any chance his side had - but he could not have been more wrong.

Together with the key support of Evans, slowly at first and then with increasing assurance, Swindells played possibly the innings of his life.

From 89-6 in the 22nd over, they put on 151 in 26 overs to transform their team's score from a massively under-par one to a potentially dependable one.

And, although Evans holed out with 14 balls left, Swindells stayed on to complete his century, comfortably his best one-day score, including the last of his three sixes and eight fours.

Liam Dawson was the Hampshire matchwinner in the semi-final - with the ball

Hampshire just fall short

Hampshire openers Nick Gubbins and Middleton began well - until they were parted by a classy piece of out-cricket.

Gubbins attempted a quick single on 20, but Mulder picked up and, with just one stump to aim at, it was a direct hit.

Better still for Mulder, eight balls later he rearranged the furniture again, bowling Middleton for 15.

Prest and Brown then settled things down in a stand of 79 before another clatter of wickets - this time three in four overs.

Brown (33) and Aneurin Donald, off only his eighth ball, both mis-timed attempted pulls and skied to Ackermann close in, before the Foxes appeared to have got the key wicket when Prest returned a catch to the bowler Hull.

Tom Prest was the first of Hampshire's two half-centurions

It looked like Weatherley and Dawson, who took a record-breaking 7-15 in the semi-final win over Warwickshire, would see Hampshire home.

But substitute fielder Will Davis held on to a great catch diving forward at deep mid-wicket to remove Weatherley before Ian Holland took over as chief support to England all-rounder Dawson.

With 25 still needed off 19, Holland's attempted leg-side ramp was taken by a diving Hull running round to short fine leg. Although it looked like Barker's calming presence would get the job done, with three balls left, Dawson also attempted a leg-side ramp to long leg.

Chris Wright took the catch, on-loan Currie and Barker could only manage a single each off the last two - and one of the best-ever one-day finals was won by Leicestershire.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:46

    What a great game of ODI cricket. Shunted to the margins by the buffoons at the ECB, the ODI competition has again produced a fantastic final. Well played Hampshire but the Fantastic Foxes deserve their truimph.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:53

      Anon replied:
      had the last laugh though, great game and weather meant worthless duck method didn't interfere

  • Comment posted by David Ingall, today at 18:45

    What an atmosphere at trent bridge and what a game despite the ecb relegating this competition in favour of dumbed manufactured 16.4 bish bash bosh cricket.

    • Reply posted by geoffrey plow, today at 18:53

      geoffrey plow replied:
      And well played to Sky for streaming it live on YouTube. When you think of all the on-field 'achievements' the BBC spent a month shouting about during the Hundred and compare them with today's genuinely complex game, it makes you wonder at the waste of money the Hundred represents.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 18:59

    A once great competition relegated by the ECB to the sidelines.
    It’s a fascinating short form of the game and yet there’s enough time for proper cricket, rather than a slogfest.
    It would be good to see some counties prioritise it over the ridiculous 16 and a bit over rubbish. I’m sure the crowds would follow.
    Oh, and a great game today, worthy of some of the classics of the past.

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 19:16

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      That's because 50 over cricket has been superceded by T20 as the most prestigious white ball format. It's the same in the international game. Just look at the forthcoming 50 over world cup - no one cares.

  • Comment posted by greyfox, today at 19:03

    Memo to Agnew and Strauss - there is a place for ‘small’ counties like Leicestershire. Now restore a proper structure for the Summer and scrap the ridiculous’100’

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 19:05

      Randall replied:
      If everyone had their full squad in this tournament Leicestershire wouldn't have got anywhere near the final.

  • Comment posted by STFC62, today at 18:54

    Hampshire fan. Of course I’d like to be following the winning team but what a good game. I know it’s not fashionable but I do enjoy this version of the game.

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 19:22

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      Those that are whinging about the Hundred being a silly format need to realise that the County Boards are to blame for forcing the ECB's hand. The sensible thing would have been to cancel the Blast and have a franchise T20 league like all the other successful T20 leagues (IPL, BB, SA20) yet the protectionist County Boards wouldn't have it so here we are.

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 19:04

    So 50 over cricket is dead and buried, not according to today and some games in Asia cup. Pity it wasn’t at Lords. Put the Hundred to shame. Well done Leicestershire

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 19:00

    Brilliant One Day. Well done to Leicestershire hard luck Hants. This format is still very relevant look at the World Cup warm up games.
    Glad the final is back on a Saturday in mid September like old days.

    • Reply posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 19:18

      Big Bad Benny replied:
      50 over cricket relevant? Can I have some of whatever you've been drinking please; must be strong stuff!

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 19:10

    I’m a Lancashire fan and followed this competition avidly during August whilst ignoring that Hundred abomination.
    Lancs fell short in the QF, but I was keeping an eye on the Foxes, who seemed to be winning for fun - they stuffed us if I remember rightly!
    So pleased to see them get over the line, but well done to both teams for serving up a cracker! Are you watching ECB?!

    • Reply posted by David McManus, today at 19:19

      David McManus replied:
      Too true, Leics put 400+ on Lancs and fielded brilliantly

  • Comment posted by Sipunx, today at 18:52

    Hants fan. Many congratulations Foxes. Long live the one day cup and county cricket - we all win

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:55

      Raedwulf replied:
      Absooooo-bleeedin-luuutely! ;-)

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:52

    Kudos to Hants for their part, but you have to say, the Foxes were always, always behind, and yet... Bravo Leics! And one in the eye for ECB who seem to favour money always (and therefore, no blame to Hants, favour those counties who have Test grounds. Unless you're Durham... :o ).

    Commiserations to Hants, but heartiest congratulations to Leics, from a Spit whose county is mostly misfiring, alas!

  • Comment posted by complianceofficer, today at 19:02

    Wonderful drama. Delighted for the Foxes and their fantastic fans!

  • Comment posted by justoffside, today at 18:45

    Incredible. A top notch performance from the Foxes

    • Reply posted by Keith Fenton, today at 19:34

      Keith Fenton replied:
      Great game in which Leicester we’re never favourites at any time! Huge credit to young josh hull. He will remember this for the rest of his life.

  • Comment posted by Lestadog, today at 18:45

    Great win for the Foxes against the odds. Great to beat a big southern county!!!

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 19:09

    Great atmosphere as a neutral in with the leicestershire fans today and they actually stayed for the presentation, unlike the so called fans at the pointless 💯 final!

    • Reply posted by geoffrey plow, today at 19:15

      geoffrey plow replied:
      The reason the fans at the 💯 final didn't stay was that they had no attachment to the teams who were playing.

  • Comment posted by IAmANumber, today at 18:48

    At the start of the first match of this competition Daniel Norcross commentating on YouTube was laughing at Leicestershire, bet he isn't now

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:00

      Raedwulf replied:
      Norcross is smug, self-satisfied and... He has THE most perfect radio voice, but he is just so poor when it comes to objectivitiy. It probably doesn't help that he is an avid Surrey fan who cannot control his bias. I've actually heard him on a Kent vs Not Surrey (Me! Spitfire! ;-) ) match start mouthing off about Surrey.

      Because, yeah, that's what the listeners have tuned in for! {rolleyes}

  • Comment posted by Dabo88, today at 18:49

    What a brilliant match! Well done Leicestershire, great to see plenty of young players performing like that on the big stage. Finally thanks Sky for putting it in YouTube.

    • Reply posted by Dabo88, today at 18:56

      Dabo88 replied:
      I also like the 50 over competition having this format - younger players having the opportunity to shine and often being played at smaller out grounds. It gives long time county cricket supporters some great cricket that is more like the cricket from a few years ago before the T20 revolution, whilst newer fans getting into the game get the Hundred with it's razzmatazz and big name players.

  • Comment posted by kears, today at 19:13

    Tremendous game of cricket, and fair play to the Leics fans who were brilliant throughout. Definitely think we need a better supported 50 over county trophy, still a great format for me.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 18:47

    As a Yorkshire supporter thrilled by this. Leic have been getting better and better and this wasn’t a surprise to me.

  • Comment posted by Tony , today at 19:08

    What was the Leicestershire captain thinking of by batting first, September finals are notorious for low first innings scores, that said, Leicestershire did brilliantly congratulations

    • Reply posted by Stewy62, today at 19:23

      Stewy62 replied:
      I agree but all the Trent Bridge finals have been won by the team batting first. Go figure !

  • Comment posted by Son of sennockian, today at 18:46

    Brilliant match. Ending like no other.

