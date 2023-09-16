Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Maia Bouchier returned from England duty to score 64 for Southern Vipers

Southern Vipers booked their place in the Rachael Heyhoe Trophy final as they knocked The Blaze off top spot in the final round of group matches.

Vipers swept past Blaze by 126 runs at Loughborough to go straight into the final at Northampton on Sunday, 24 September.

It left Blaze to settle for second place and a play-off against South East Stars on Thursday.

The Stars demolished Central Sparks by 152 runs at Edgbaston in a shoot-out for the third qualifying spot.

In Saturday's other games, Thunder beat Western Storm by five wickets, and Sunrisers beat Northern Diamonds by six wickets in a rain-affected match.

Blaze had already qualified for at least the semi-final with a game to spare, but still needed a result against second-placed Vipers to reach the final without the need for a play-off.

Having lost the toss and been sent in, returning England batter Maya Bouchier and Georgia Elwiss both made 64 off 68 balls, while Emily Windsor struck a well-paced 52 off 53 balls.

Georgia Adams also chipped in with 40 as Vipers were all out for 288 in the final over with Grace Ballinger taking 4-58.

Marie Kelly and Sarah Bryce took Blaze to 69-1, but once Bryce fell for 23, the hosts were unable to muster a substantial partnership.

Adams removed Kelly for a 62-ball 56, and Kathryn Bryce added 36, but Blaze lost their final five wickets for 10 runs to collapse to 162 all out and give Vipers a crucial bonus point.

That extra point helped Vipers draw level with The Blaze and top the group on net run-rate.

Central Sparks knew victory against South East Stars would leapfrog them above their opponents and into the knockout stages.

But having opted to field, they had no answer as wicketkeeper Kira Chathli (61) and skipper Bryony Smith (97) piled up 125 for the second wicket.

Smith fell three short of her century in a hard-hitting 81-ball innings, but Chloe Hill (34) and Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones (24 not out) did further damage down the order as Stars posted 283-7 from their 50 overs.

And after Ryana MacDonald-Gay (3-27) removed both openers cheaply, the Sparks innings never really got going.

Alice Davidson-Richards also chipped in with three wickets, while Maddy Green top-scored with 39, as Sparks were dismissed for a meagre 131 in 35 overs.

The result saw Sparks slip to fifth below Sunrisers who finished fourth thanks to a DLS six-wicket win over Northern Diamonds at Chester-le-Street.

Diamonds reached 114-6 before rain cut their innings short at 18 overs as Sterre Kallis struck 28 and Bess Heath hit three sixes in a 21-ball 37.

Needing a revised 126 to win off 18 overs, an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 49 off 31 balls between Joanne Gardner (30 not out) and Florence Miller (20 not out) took them home with three balls to spare.

In the basement battle, Thunder consigned bottom side Western Storm to their eighth defeat of the campaign in Manchester.

Storm openers Emma Corney (53) and Sophia Smale (56) put on 98 for the first wicket before skipper Sophie Luff's 54 helped the visitors post 250-7.

Smale (2-21) helped reduce Thunder to 17-3 in reply, but a 177-run fourth-wicket stand between captain Ellie Threlkeld (107 not out) and Naomi Dattani (82) helped the hosts towards a five-wicket win with 20 balls to spare.