Ben Foakes hit 125 in his last appearance for Surrey against Warwickshire at The Oval earlier this month

England internationals Ben Foakes and Gus Atkinson have both signed "multi-year" contract extensions at Surrey.

Foakes, 30, who has been at the club for the past eight years, has won 20 Test caps for England and helped Surrey to win two County Championship titles.

Fast bowler Atkinson, 25, made his ODI and T20 debuts for England this month and has been included in the 50-over World Cup squad.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Cam Steel, 28 has also penned a new deal at The Oval.

"I'm pleased to have secured three more players to multi-year extensions at Surrey and am confident that all three will make important contributions to the club in the years to come," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website. external-link

The club has not disclosed the lengths of contract any of the players.