Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Hosts: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will also host commentary, live text updates and in-play video clips (UK only).

The World Cup in India is days away from starting.

England go into the tournament as defending champions following their dramatic win over New Zealand in 2019 at Lord's.

To get you in the mood, here is the chance to test your World Cup knowledge.

We have put together a number of quizzes on memorable moments and players from previous World Cups. There is also chance to have your say on who will win the tournament via our vote.

Share your results on social media using #bbccricket.

How many World Cup-winning captains can you name?

Can you name every captain to win the Cricket World Cup? How to play Score: 0 / 12 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 12 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Year (winning team) Captain Give up!

How many of the World Cup's all-time leading run-scorers can you name?

Can you name the top 10 run-scorers in Cricket World Cup history? How to play Score: 0 / 10 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Give up!

How many of the World Cup's all-time leading wicket-takers can you name?

Can you name the top 10 wicket-takers in Cricket World Cup history? How to play Score: 0 / 10 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Give up!

Test your knowledge of these World Cup moments

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Who will win the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.