County Championship: Lancashire v Nottinghamshire day two abandoned due to rain
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two)
|Lancashire: Yet to bat
|Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat
|No play Wednesday, rain
|Match scorecard
Rain throughout the morning led to the second day of Lancashire's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire being abandoned at 12:30 BST.
A saturated outfield at Old Trafford meant it was a fairly straightforward decision for umpires Ian Blackwell and Hassan Adnan to draw a line under proceedings at the scheduled lunch interval.
It means no play has been possible so far, with a draw looking a highly likely outcome even if the two teams manage to take to the field in the next two days.
Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.