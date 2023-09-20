There were also more than 40 overs lost on day one at Taunton

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Somerset 214-2: Lammonby 109, Goldsworthy 70* Kent: Yet to bat No play Wednesday, rain Match scorecard

No play was possible on the second day of the County Championship Division One match between Somerset and Kent at Taunton.

Heavy rain during the night and morning left the outfield saturated and there was never much prospect of the game resuming before umpires Martin Saggers and Tom Lungley took the decision to abandon play for the day.

Somerset were due to resume their first innings on 214-2 with Lewis Goldsworthy unbeaten on 70. But it is Kent who are more frustrated by the weather as they desperately need points to escape the threat of relegation.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.