County Championship: Somerset-Kent abandoned on day two at Taunton

From the section Counties

Covers on at Taunton
There were also more than 40 overs lost on day one at Taunton
LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two)
Somerset 214-2: Lammonby 109, Goldsworthy 70*
Kent: Yet to bat
No play Wednesday, rain
No play was possible on the second day of the County Championship Division One match between Somerset and Kent at Taunton.

Heavy rain during the night and morning left the outfield saturated and there was never much prospect of the game resuming before umpires Martin Saggers and Tom Lungley took the decision to abandon play for the day.

Somerset were due to resume their first innings on 214-2 with Lewis Goldsworthy unbeaten on 70. But it is Kent who are more frustrated by the weather as they desperately need points to escape the threat of relegation.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 15:27

    The ECB are unfit for purpose. Critical CC matches being played at the back end of September shows their contempt for the 4 day game.

  • Comment posted by Gigsy, today at 15:24

    Like many, waiting for the Eng v Ire match to start,...a few questions to ponder:-
    1) Why would you have the first start time at 12.30?,... mid week in Sept'?...why??
    2) When will the domestic 50 over cup be put back at Lords??,...and in July/Aug??

  • Comment posted by Gigsy, today at 15:13

    Pretty sad really, but predictable when playing CC cricket deep into September.
    Let's hope Wark' can see off Midd' and we survive in the next week or so!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by pa, today at 15:39

      pa replied:
      our captain has blown it big time...win the toss and bowl, should have batted and hoped to take maximum batting points, do they not check weather forecast? RAIN all day today and showers tomorrow, be lucky to get any bonus points

