Guest's seven catches equalled the record number of dismissals in an innings for Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Sussex 100 all out: Clark 31, Hudson-Prentice 23; Conners 4-32 Derbyshire 94-1 (23 overs): Came 26, Reece 50* Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Sussex (0 pts) by six runs with nine wickets remaining Match scorecard

Brooke Guest had a day to remember as Derbyshire ran through Sussex in the Division Two match at Derby.

After the first two days were washed out by rain, Guest marked his 100th appearance for Derbyshire as a wicketkeeper by taking seven catches to equal the record number of dismissals in an innings for the county.

Sam Conners and Zak Chappell both took four wickets to skittle Sussex for 100 and in reply, Derbyshire closed on 94-1, with Luis Reece unbeaten on 50.

Only three players made double figures in a flimsy Sussex batting display after the hosts took full advantage of winning the toss.

The pitch offered some assistance after several days under the covers, although it was an undistinguished performance by Sussex - whose promotion hopes were slim at best even before this collapse.

The tone was set in the fifth over by Ali Orr, who aimed a big drive at Zak Chappell without moving his feet and gave Guest his first victim.

Tom Alsop, leading the side in place of the suspended Cheteshwar Pujara, was also guilty of a loose drive at Conners three overs later and when James Coles threw his bat at a wide ball from Anuj Dal, Sussex were 40 for three.

Tom Clark pulled a short ball from Pat Brown for six but when Dal found some late movement to have him caught behind, the innings went into freefall.

Dan Ibrahim was drawn into playing at a ball that left him to give Guest his fifth catch, the first time a Derbyshire wicketkeeper had achieved the feat before lunch since Bernie Maher in July 1981.

Oli Carter was bowled playing back to a full-length ball from Conners and after Chappell struck twice in successive overs, Sussex took lunch on 77 for eight.

Only three overs were bowled after the interval before heavy rain delayed the game until 4.30pm but soon after the restart, Wayne Madsen damaged a finger trying to take a catch at second slip and left the field in obvious distress.

Former Derbyshire all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice took Sussex to three figures before Jaydev Unadkat pulled Conners to midwicket and the innings ended in the next over.

Hudson-Prentice skied a pull at Chappell to give Guest his seventh catch, equalling the record set by former England great Bob Taylor in 1966, who then matched it in 1975 before Harvey Hosein achieved the feat in 2014.

It was the first time this season a keeper has completed seven dismissals in an innings in first-class cricket and his assured glovework consigned Sussex to the lowest total by a visiting team at Derby for 25 years.

The visiting bowlers failed to match the consistent lines of Derbyshire's attack which allowed Reece and Harry Came to add 65 in 18 overs before Came miscued a pull at Sean Hunt to midwicket.

That brought Guest back out to the middle and at stumps he had helped Reece take Derbyshire to within six runs of Sussex's meagre total.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.