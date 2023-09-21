Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Parkinson took his 20th first-class wicket in seven games for Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Worcestershire 313: D'Oliveira 63, Libby 57, Roderick 52; Raine 3-66, De Leede 3-68 Durham 10-0 (4 overs): Jones 7*, Lees 3* Worcestershire 2 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Already-promoted Durham wrapped up the County Championship Division Two title as they bowled out Worcestershire for 313 at New Road.

Durham began the game needing five points to secure the Division Two crown, on top of winning promotion last week.

They earned three bowling points when, in the third over with the new ball, Ben Raine took their ninth wicket.

Then, just four balls later, Raine took the final wicket to ensure second-placed Worcestershire ended with only two out of a possible five batting points.

That confirmed Durham as champions, seven years to the day since they beat Hampshire to save themselves from relegation, only to then be relegated 12 days later by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over financial issues.

After Worcestershire resumed on 104-1, they quickly lost Jake Libby, caught behind for 57, before a 57-run stand between Azhar Ali and the departing Jack Haynes, playing his final home game.

But Paul Coughlin bowled Haynes for 35 to earn Durham their third wicket - and first bonus point.

Inside nine balls, Coughlin then ended Hose's season early when he caught him with a lifter which fractured his wrist before also removing Azhar Ali for 25.

At 179-4, a rain break caused a three-hour delay. But, although home skipper Brett D'Oliveira and Kashif Ali added 69 following the restart, that stand was ended by Bas de Leede.

And, from 248-4, the promotion-seeking Pears managed just two more batting points in their bid to move clear of third-placed Leicestershire.

With just one day in this badly rain-affected contest, the Pears will hope to bowl out Durham and claim the three bowling points that would edge them further clear of Leicestershire.

But the Foxes, who began this week 21 points behind the Pears, and may pick up two bonus points less, do still stand a chance of contriving a result against Yorkshire.

'Durham people still hold grudge about ECB relegation'

"It's a special feeling," Durham skipper Scott Borthwick told BBC Radio Newcastle. "A lot of Durham people still hold a grudge about the ECB relegating us in 2016.

"We finished fourth and then got thrown into Division Two, but we're now back in Division One, where we should be. Back where we belong.

"I guess it hasn't quite sunk in yet what we have achieved. It was potentially going to happen this game, but next week when we pick up the trophy it will really sink in.

"The lads are absolutely buzzing. I felt we had the talent and the skill to do it this year. The way we have played this year, we have dominated and we deserve to go up with the trophy. I am absolutely thrilled.

"We love our sport in the north and the members have been brilliant this season. There will be lots of people in the ground next week and I'm really pleased for them.

"We thought the weather might spoil things. There was a big downpour at lunch and the outfield was soaking. But we managed to get back on and we bowled well. It was a special moment for Ben Raine to take the final wicket."

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira added: "Durham are the best team in this division and congratulations to them.

"Especially in four-day cricket, you get absolutely what you deserve. You have to play really good cricket."