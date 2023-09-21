Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the 2023 Cricket World Cup

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup in India.

The 29-year-old had been named in the Proteas' provisional squad for the tournament, which starts on 5 October, but is not fit enough to travel.

A persistent back problem has meant Nortje will now miss a second successive World Cup.

Fellow pacer Sisanda Magala, 32, has also been forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Both men featured in this month's 3-2 home one-day international series win over Australia.

Nortje missed the 2019 World Cup with a fractured thumb and Cricket SA said: "It was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team."

A knee issue meant Magala was limited to bowling just four overs in the third ODI of the five-match series against Australia.

South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter has called up all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and fast bowler Lizaad Williams to replace the injured pair in the 15-man squad.

Walter said it was "hugely disappointing" to lose Nortje and Magala, but added: "This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. They offer great skill sets."

South Africa begin their World Cup campaign on Saturday, 7 October against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

South Africa's World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.