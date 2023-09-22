Close menu

County Championship: Hampshire beat Essex in final-over drama

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Liam Dawson hits his third Championship hundred of the season for Hampshire
LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four)
Essex 447-9 dec & 153-8 dec: Lawrence 53, Westley 45; Abbott 4-63
Hampshire 334 & 267-7: Dawson 119, Vince 89; Critchley 3-48, Harmer 3-102
Hampshire (20pts) beat Essex (6pts) by three wickets
Match scorecard

Liam Dawson dealt Essex's County Championship title hopes a huge blow as his magnificent 119 gave Hampshire a four-wicket win at Chelmsford.

Surrey will take a 20-point advantage into the final round of games - when they face Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl - after Dawson's third century of an outstanding season.

Dawson arrived at the crease at 32-4, with the visitors having been set 267 in 59 overs, and with James Vince put on 184 for the fifth wicket.

Vince totted up 89 as Hampshire won at the Cloud County Ground for just the fourth time since 1974.

Tom Westley's Essex had won their last six matches, having only won one of their first six of the season, but could not prevent Dawson giving them an uphill climb in the final week.

Essex knocked off the last two Hampshire first-innings wickets within five overs as they also picked up a third bowling point.

Kyle Abbott chopped Sam Cook onto his own stumps and Tom Prest fell for 108 when he was stumped - Simon Harmer claiming 6-149.

Essex had a 113-run first-innings but the decision to promote Adam Rossington to open backfired as he lasted just three balls.

Alastair Cook attempted to score quickly but struggled for timing and was caught behind for 16.

Dan Lawrence, in his last home game as an Essex player before he joins Surrey, got things moving with Westley as the duo quickly put on 83.

Westley fell to the final before lunch, picking out long on for 45, while Lawrence moved past his 38th half-century for his boyhood county.

The spell after the interval was a blur of swinging bats and players alternating back and forward from the pavilion. In a 21-ball spell, Essex only managed 20 runs but lost five wickets.

Paul Walter was bowled by Liam Dawson the ball after smacking a huge six, Lawrence slogged straight up and was brilliantly held by wicketkeeper Ben Brown and Matt Critchley perished at long on.

Umesh Yadav and Harmer also departed before the declaration which meant Hampshire were set 267 runs to win in a minimum of 59 overs.

An Essex fourth-innings rampage looked in store when Toby Albert was sensationally caught behind down the leg-side by Rossington.

Harmer entered the attack in the fifth over and had three wickets by the end of the 11th as Fletcha Middleton top-edged a sweep, Nick Gubbins saw a leading-edge loop to short-extra cover, and, having survived a dropped catch the ball before, Prest poked to short leg.

Vince and Dawson initially steered the run-rate towards what was required - typified by Vince reaching his 50 in 45 balls.

There were chances though with Vince put down on 16 by Critchley and Dawson edged one through Cook's hands at slip.

The two experienced heads picked the bad balls to put away and manipulated the field, the stand reaching 184 before Vince finally misjudged a big shot and was caught at cover off Critchley.

That barely deterred Dawson, who had a catch not carry to square leg on 97 before reaching his third ton of the season with a guide to the third-man boundary.

Dawson chipped Critchley to short cover with 20 still required from 22 balls, but Brown and Keith Barker maintained the momentum to give Hampshire a memorable victory with five balls to spare.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by gaffer190, today at 19:14

    Gossip monger Sir Alastair Cook dropped a crucial dolly: Dawson missed on 50.
    Perhaps he needs a haircut - paid for, of course.

  • Comment posted by SJF47, today at 19:00

    There’s some sore losers on here #essextears

    • Reply posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 19:08

      Dong Work for Yuda replied:
      Don't be silly Essex were obviously the better side, declared twice because unlike Hampshire, Essex were trying to win a title Hampshire haven't won for fifty years.

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 18:57

    Essex had no choice but to have a crack and Hampshire batted well and won. If Essex hadn't been going for the title, it would have obviously been a draw.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 18:54

    With Hampshire 32-4 Essex should have wound this game up but they let it slip away and with it went their title chances. Surrey escaped with a draw and it will be almost impossible for them not to win the title now.

  • Comment posted by Julie, today at 18:46

    Sporting challenge by Essex - Hants did well.....

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 18:43

    Typical Hampshire, benefitting from a side who had no choice but to declare twice to set up a game they needed to win. Under normal circumstances with no loss to rain/bad light, Hampshire would have been easily beaten.

    • Reply posted by RBmtb, today at 19:01

      RBmtb replied:
      You lost. Better luck next season.

  • Comment posted by HantsIsBestest, today at 18:39

    Liam DAWSON should be playing for England, as the best spin-bowler in the country, and as a brilliant batsman. There is no competition, with Moeen Ali shoe-horned in for other reasons than form (having "retired"), and will be an embarrassment in the Cup matches. Let's not even start on James VINCE.
    A class act.

    • Reply posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 19:13

      Dong Work for Yuda replied:
      Vince was given more than his fair share of chances and failed miserably. He's a solid county player but as he's proved many times, he hasn't got the talent or the bottle when it comes to England.

  • Comment posted by 1973 Hampshire, today at 18:38

    Well played Hampshire. Brilliant chase. Let's hope the weather doesn't ruin the final week of the season.

  • Comment posted by pasha, today at 18:37

    And Liam Dawson isn't England's first-choice spinner because . . . ?

    • Reply posted by stumped, today at 18:41

      stumped replied:
      He never bowls anyone out in the CC so how would he do it at Test level. Look at his record, when has he ever been a match-winner when he has bowled.

  • Comment posted by beaker, today at 18:36

    When has there ever been a game with two declarations from the losing side?

    • Reply posted by nicola sterman, today at 18:38

      nicola sterman replied:
      loads of times.

  • Comment posted by Hobson, today at 18:35

    Essex the victim of the weather as they have been a number of times this season.

    • Reply posted by all together, today at 18:47

      all together replied:
      As all teams this season, teams have to take chances push in better weather to make wins bonus points count, to try make up for the wet days. Essex taken the fight to surrey this season, come close.

  • Comment posted by AndyJames, today at 18:35

    Almost as entertaining as The Hundred.

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 18:32

    Essex had no choice to gamble to try topple surrey, but the partnership of dawson & vince was to good today, the title has gone maybe not in points, great effort by them. Hants took their chance played their part in the game.

    • Reply posted by nicola sterman, today at 18:34

      nicola sterman replied:
      they did have a choice ...a draw would have reduced the lead to 15 points... now the title has gone.

  • Comment posted by SFC_fan, today at 18:29

    Can't afford to drop Dawson and Vince - both will punish you. Dawson has had a fantastic season and Vince scores quickly. Essex had their chances but those two were fantastic. Win was set up by some good bowling and catching which limited Essex's lead. Well done Hants!

    • Reply posted by HantsIsBestest, today at 18:51

      HantsIsBestest replied:
      Very magnanimous of you, thank you. DAWSON and VINCE are too good for England, as the records show, so they save it all for their County.

  • Comment posted by Bernard, today at 18:28

    Hope Surrey remember to keep a winner's medal for the umpires from this match

    • Reply posted by SFC_fan, today at 18:31

      SFC_fan replied:
      Really? Damage was long done before that disputed catch when Dawson was on 97.

  • Comment posted by nicola sterman, today at 18:27

    what was westley playing at 267 in 59 overs? title challenge thrown away..well played hampshire you deserved the win.

    • Reply posted by Juliana, today at 18:35

      Juliana replied:
      Got to give them a chance or if but they block for a draw. This is the bazball world we live in.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 18:27

    Very cold day in Essex. Well done lads I'm so pleased that the county championship is still in existence. Love it

  • Comment posted by Centuryclub, today at 18:25

    Sensational win by Hampshire who have a dreadful record at Fortress Chelmsford having lost their last 5 CC matches there. It looked like the usual story after losing four 2nd innings wickets quickly but for once Harmer could not bowl Essex to vistory despite many changes of the ball.

    • Reply posted by stumped, today at 18:45

      stumped replied:
      Sensational when one side has to force a win after outplaying the other for 3 days, typical lucky Hampshire.

  • Comment posted by GeoffB, today at 18:25

    Superb batting from Dawson and Vince!
    What a turnaround!

