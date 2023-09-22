Close menu

County Championship: Surrey lead table for final round after draw relegates Northants

Surrey players in a huddle
Surrey need five points against Hampshire in the final round to seal the County Championship title
LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four)
Northamptonshire 357: Nair 150; Lawes 5-105
Surrey 185: White 4-45 & 142-0: Burns 71*, Sibley 67*
Surrey (8 pts) drew with Northamptonshire (11 pts)
Surrey negotiated the final day to draw with Northamptonshire at the Kia Oval and will take a 20-point advantage into the final week of the County Championship season.

Northamptonshire are relegated after they enforced the follow-on but failed to make inroads in the second innings. They are still without a win at The Oval since 1994.

Surrey were asked to follow on 172 runs behind after being bowled out for 185 in reply to Northamptonshire's 357.

Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns batted diligently in the hour before lunch against some testing new-ball bowling from Northants' seamers and throughout the final two sessions in some of the best batting conditions of a rain-affected four days.

The players came off at 16:20 BST for bad light and the players shook hands with 19 overs remaining, Surrey had reached 142 without loss, with Burns unbeaten on 71 and Sibley 67.

Surrey took eight points to take them to 213, guaranteeing a 20-point lead over Essex after they were defeated by Hampshire at Chelmsford.

In the final round of games starting next Tuesday, Surrey travel to Hampshire while Essex visit Northampton.

Surrey's first innings, which resumed on 158-6, lasted for only another 52 minutes and 11.2 overs on the final morning as their remaining four wickets fell for just 27 runs.

Jamie Overton, who had struck a counter-attacking half-century on the third afternoon, added a single before edging Jack White to first slip on 51 and in White's next over, Dan Worrall was caught behind for a duck.

Tom Lawes made seven before giving Karun Nair his second catch of the morning at slip, this time off Ben Sanderson, and Ben Foakes - on 33 overnight - was now left with last man Kemar Roach for company with another 34 required to save the follow-on.

Foakes chipped away for a while but, on 42, went across his stumps in a bid to whip Tom Taylor's fast-medium away to mid-wicket and was leg before.

Taylor finished with first-innings figures of 2-39 and there were also two wickets for both Sanderson and Luke Procter, in support of the impressive White's 4-45.

With Northants needing a win the bowlers were immediately given another chance and Sibley survived two strong lbw appeals in successive overs from Sanderson on 12 and Taylor on 13, the first pitching marginally outside the line and the second possibly sliding down the leg side.

But after lunch it got easier, with Burns passing fifty for the fourth time this season while Sibley lodged his fifth half-century of the summer with few alarms.

By the end Northants had used nine different bowlers, their hopes of victory and avoiding a return to Division Two over regardless of how many points Kent and Middlesex picked up from their games against Somerset and Warwickshire respectively.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 18:16

    Success again for Surrey but very dull to watch. No variation in the bowling attack all summer with only 7 wickets in total for the spinners. Surrey might win but it's bad for county cricket. Essex would be far more worthy winners

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 18:12

    Thanks Hants !

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 18:11

    Quite a stunning turn around in Surrey,s fortunes after 2 lunchtime wobbles at Essex that the title threatened at Chelmsford to run away from them but thankfully for Surrey supporters, Hants had other ideas as their afternoon resistance 2 days running did Surrey a massive favour .

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 18:11

    Well done Surrey. Burns and Sibley battling hard to secure 5 valuable points for the draw. Looks even better after the Essex defeat.

  • Comment posted by Les, today at 18:05

    .....chirping has all but officially ended.

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 18:05

    20 points in front of Essex, Surrey might well retain the title by merely avoiding defeat v Hants in the last game.
    It was a real bonus today that Essex did not gain draw points after at one stage by lunch looking like for the second day they would bowl out Hants-but lightening struck 2 days running as 3 Hants batsmen helped resist over the 2 afternoon sessions and win the game for Hants.

  • Comment posted by saint dave, today at 17:59

    Lets face it, Northants were only competitive in the one day cup thanks to Shaw's phenomenal batting talents and posted a competitive score in this match thanks to an Indian test batsman who has a triple century scoring half the runs.
    Sadler out.

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 17:58

    Surrey have Vince ad Dawson to thank for their stubborn resistance for Hants v Essex as the 150 partnership virtually scuppered Essex,s title hopes.

    • Reply posted by Olympian, today at 18:03

      Olympian replied:
      Or Surrey could thank their own players for winning 8 out of 13 games this season so far….

  • Comment posted by PaoloRS, today at 17:57

    Amazing result Essex v Hampshire, love it.

  • Comment posted by AndyJames, today at 17:54

    Essex, lol.

  • Comment posted by AriesBlue, today at 17:51

    Well, fair play for the fight at the end, but too little, too late. I think John Sadler needs to go, his captaincy decisions on Josh Cobb this year and Adam Rossington last year seem to me to show a man with insufficient communication and management skills. Some good players coming in next year, so with a better leader Northants could be straight back up!

    • Reply posted by saint dave, today at 18:10

      saint dave replied:
      Well said, been saying this for 2 seasons, he got rid of our captain and best player so Vanconcelos can captain and then gave it up, this year suddenly gave Cobb the elbow because Willey plays for England and had an IPL contract so must know better, better players as we know and Sadler didn't, don't make better captains. Now Tom Taylor is of because they can't give him a decent contract.

  • Comment posted by danny66, today at 17:46

    Relegation inevitable from Day One. Add to that a wholly underwhelming one day season, and it really has been one to forget.

    We simply aren't good enough.

  • Comment posted by Polar Kitten, today at 17:39

    Proud of this performance. Gave the best side in the division a really good game. With new players coming in (hearing Van Meekeran is the next signing) we should be competitive in Divison 2 next year. Lets hope we are, although we may lose some key players over the winter - we either back Sads for next year or get him gone early and look for a replacement.

    • Reply posted by saint dave, today at 17:51

      saint dave replied:
      Hear Mathew Maynard is on his way

  • Comment posted by jp, today at 17:35

    Good effort from Northants.

    • Reply posted by LMAV, today at 17:38

      LMAV replied:
      They may have gone down but at least they have proved Surrey are like other mortals - occasionally!

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:31

    Latest round ruined by rain. There is a lot less of that stuff in August.
    The amount of draws in the second division especially tells a story.

    • Reply posted by LMAV, today at 17:37

      LMAV replied:
      Not this year, only June was dry; the remaining months of the season were cold and wet - I know, I tried to watch CC but missed days and days due to weather.

  • Comment posted by Tee, today at 17:14

    Well, we're relegated, but we've outplayed Surrey and Warwickshire for most of the last two games, so given a fair crack of the whip next season with regard to injuries (and the weather), hasta la vista, baby! We'll be back!

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 17:38

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      I like the optimism but fear that they will be consigned to Div2 for sometime.

      Unless they have a major clear out, a clear change of direction and wise selection of overseas who want to
      play for the badge, nothing will change.

