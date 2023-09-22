James Wharton struck his third first-class half-century in eight matches against Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Yorkshire 155, 225-4 (55.4 overs): Lyth 60, Wharton 58*; Scriven 2-67 Leicestershire 233: Swindells 73, Davis 44*; Hill 4-69 Yorkshire (8pts) drew with Leicestershire (8pts) Match scorecard

Leicestershire's slim chance of adding promotion to their Metro Bank One-Day Cup success was effectively washed away as their County Championship match against Yorkshire finished as a draw following more rain on day four at Grace Road.

Every effort was made by the ground staff to make the playing area fit to resume after heavy showers after lunch but after the teams had been off the field for three and a half hours, umpires Neil Bainton and Neil Pratt found that parts of the outfield were still wet and abandoned the contest just before17:00 BST.

The Foxes, in third place in the Division Two table, knew that only a win in this match would be enough to keep alive their chance of travelling to Chester-le-Street for the final round of fixtures next week with any realistic chance of joining their hosts, Durham, in Division One next season.

To rub salt in Leicestershire's wounds, they also lose one of their three bonus points because of a slow over-rate.

With promotion rivals Worcestershire held to a draw against Durham at New Road with three bonus points, it leaves a 22-point gap between the sides going into the final round next week.

That means Worcestershire - with five wins to Leicestershire's three - need only to pick up two bonus points in their final match against Yorkshire at Headingley to confirm their own promotion and leave the Foxes disappointed even if they were to take maximum points at Chester-le-Street.

Leicestershire felt a win could be within their grasp as they reduced Yorkshire to 140-4 in their second innings on the final morning, leaving the visitors effectively 62-4 with still potentially 82 overs remaining in the contest.

Yorkshire were 225-4, 147 in front, with James Wharton unbeaten on 58 and George Hill on 32 when the players left the field for what turned out to be the last time at 13:32 BST.

After the final day began on time and in sunny conditions, Leicestershire's bowlers made two breakthroughs in the first 35 minutes, and a third on the hour, but any notion that they might run through Yorkshire's batting in short order dissipated in what remained of the first session.

Chris Wright sent middle stump out of the ground to remove nightwatchman Ben Coad, Tom Scriven claimed an important scalp when Shan Masood edged to second slip, and Will Davis struck with his first ball of the day as Adam Lyth stepped across his stumps to be pinned in front trying to work the ball to leg.

At that point, Yorkshire were wobbling a little at 140-4, just 62 in front.

But after Hill had taken three boundaries in as many balls off Davis and Wharton picked up three fours off Scott Currie in the next over, the momentum shifted enough for Yorkshire to stretch their advantage to 131 by lunch with no further losses.

A sumptuous cover drive gave Wharton a 10th four and his fifty - a third in just eight first-class matches - immediately after the interval.

But only 22 balls could be bowled in the afternoon before the first of three heavy downpours forced the players off the field.

It meant that only 147 overs had been possible over the four days, with no play possible at all on day two.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.