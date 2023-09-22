Close menu

County Championship: Worcestershire still to secure promotion after draw with Durham

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Durham skipper Scott Borthwick
Both of Durham skipper Scott Borthwick's two centuries this summer have come against Worcestershire
LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four)
Worcestershire 313: D'Oliveira 63, Libby 57, Roderick 52; Raine 3-66, de Leede 3-68
Durham 371-4 (71 overs): Borthwick 134*, Robinson 84, Lees 60; Allison 2-61
Worcestershire (8 pts) drew with Durham (11 pts)
Match scorecard

Worcestershire are still to secure a return to the top flight after drawing their rain-affected County Championship match with already promoted Division Two champions Durham.

Following the loss of so much play in this game, the Pears could only pick up one final-day bowling point as Durham, 10-0 overnight, batted out time, led by an unbeaten century from skipper Scott Borthwick, to reach 371-4 from 71 overs.

That leaves the Pears still needing two points to secure a record seventh Championship promotion - and a return to the top flight for the first time since 2018.

They are 22 points clear of Leicestershire, who drew with Yorkshire.

Worcestershire's final game is against Yorkshire, starting at Headingley on Tuesday, when Durham host Leicestershire.

But the next deciding factor if teams finish level on points is 'most wins'. And the fact that Worcestershire (5) are already guaranteed to have won more games than Leicestershire (3), whatever the outcome of next week's matches, means that just two more points will suffice.

A day after securing the second division title, Durham captain Borthwick showed his penchant for Pears as he repeated his century against Worcestershire in his side's opening win of the season at Chester-le-Street back in April.

He hit 134 not out, sharing a 159-run stand with Ollie Robinson, who weighed in with 84, while prolific opener Alex Lees went past 50 for the 10th time in the Championship this season.

England opener Lees made 60 - his lowest first-innings score since the Championship resumed on 11 June after its first early-season break.

But his run of scores in Durham's last seven matches has still been amazing: 62, 101, 145, 195, 22, 171, 65*, 103, 26* and 60.

Lees, the country's leading run maker with 1,341, and his fellow Durham batters, may still have a part to play in the promotion race, however, as they now face the third-placed Foxes.

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson:

"It was frustrating to miss so much of the game through rain, but ultimately we put in a pretty good performance.

"Whilst it didn't go as would have liked, we had some really nice partnerships. Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby up the top. To score over 300 and get those two points was really pleasing for us.

"We go to Headingley without the intent to try and win the game first and foremost, but to pick up as many bonus points as we can.

"If we do that, and concentrate on doing that, the game will look after itself."

Durham head coach Ryan Campbell:

"You try and skip all the pressure parts of the last game, so we can leave that to Worcestershire and Leicestershire to deal with all that.

"The squad has been really impressive. We've had some stand-out performers, which you do need in a Championship year but as a group they've all grown magnificently and next year should be a really good challenge for them.

"What we set out to do was to become one of the best teams in the country and to do that you've got to get into Division One first of all, and then you've got to show to the rest of the country that you are good enough to be there, and not just survive.

"We are going there to try and win the title. We are really excited with our signings in Colin Ackermann and Matt Parkinson and that's going to add depth to our squad."

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 19:36

    Great effort from the Pears. Both us and Leicester had equal bad luck with weather. To be honest it's hood too that we play in Yorkshire and Durham respectively in final games as weather should be similar. Wouldn't be ideal if they were playing 300 miles apart one in sun the other in rain, so probably level playing field weather wise. Good to see Durham back too

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 18:51

    The bloke on BBC Midlands sport on telly just said Pears need just 2 points at Yorkshire to gain promotion.

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 18:45

    Just had a look at the table and Pears are 22 points above Leicestershire. Could be a few mathematical geniuses with calculators at the ready at Yorkshire next week. It's not a good sign we are up north next week. The signal is the further the south you are the better the weather. Hopefully enough time in 4 days to get the points. C'mon you Pears !

    • Reply posted by Ianto, today at 18:53

      Ianto replied:
      Leics up north too.

  • Comment posted by Lakester66, today at 18:42

    Great to see no mention of Durham now going up as champs. Nothing biased in the southern centric world on the BBC

    • Reply posted by F S Jackson, today at 18:55

      F S Jackson replied:
      There was plenty of opportunity to comment yesterday when Durham's promotion was gained.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 18:32

    Really proud of the pears, promotion should be a formality, though if Ashley Giles and Co don't get the recruitment right, I fear we could be cannon fodder next season.

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 18:32

    Lees for England 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 17:38

    Just hoping out last game in Div 2 gets played so there is no doubt that Worcestershire could not have been caught. The query over our position in the table is the number of lower placed teams who collected more batting bonus points. The Divisional version of the game the ECB has is playing is wrong it should be 10 geographical games followed by 4 teams we haven't met of similar ability

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, today at 17:23

    BBC moderator this is DCC song don't delete! Thanks

    🎶Oh me lads, you should've seen us gannin'
    Passing the folks along the road
    Just as they were stannin'
    Aal the lads and lasses there
    Aal wi' smilin' faces
    Gannin along the Scotswood Road
    To see the Blaydon Races
    Oh me lads, you should've seen us gannin'
    Passing the folks along the road
    Just as they were stannin'
    Aal the lads and lasses there🎶

    • Reply posted by Lakester66, today at 18:43

      Lakester66 replied:
      Hadaway an cacky those with fingers doon

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:15

    Great to see Worcestershire promoted ,thoroughly deserved after playing some fantastic cricket

    • Reply posted by Roy Bloomer, today at 17:19

      Roy Bloomer replied:
      Tremendous effort from the boys who intended to play for my beloved pears next season .

