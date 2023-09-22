Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Berg has taken 321 first-class wickets in his 16-year career

Northamptonshire all-rounder Gareth Berg has called time on his 16-year professional cricket career.

The 42-year-old spent most of his career with Middlesex and Hampshire, arriving at the County Ground in 2020.

South Africa-born Berg has captained Italy and notched up 321 wickets and 5,565 runs in 152 first-class matches.

In 2019 he took the wicket of Leicestershire's Colin Ackermann with the first ball of his Northants debut, at the age of 38.

Berg began his career in 2001 with Western Province before playing second XI cricket at Northants after coming to England in 2004.

He moved to Middlesex in 2007 and spent seven years at Lord's before joining Hampshire, and then rejoined Northants on loan in 2019 before a permanent move the following summer.

Head coach John Sadler said: "Bergy has been an excellent cricketer and top pro for a long time.

"You always know what you get from Bergy, 100% effort and contributions in every discipline. He's had a fantastic playing career and I have no doubt he will go on to have a successful coaching career."