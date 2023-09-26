Close menu

County Championship: Worcestershire edge towards promotion on opening day at Headingley

Worcestershire's Kashif Ali
Kashif Ali is playing in just his fifth first-class match, having made his debut against Derbyshire last summer
LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day one)
Worcestershire 280-5: Kashif 93, D'Oliveira 90*; Coad 2-35, Hill 2-43
Yorkshire: Yet to bat
Worcestershire need 20 more runs to clinch promotion to Division One of the County Championship for next season after picking up the one of the two bonus points needed on the opening day against Yorkshire at a damp Headingley.

After being asked to bat, the Pears needed to score 300 to confirm second spot in Division Two but stumbled to 67-4, before Kashif Ali (93) and captain Brett D'Oliveira (90 not out) put them firmly on track.

The pair put on 155 for the fifth wicket, with Kashif notching his career-best first-class score, before Ben Allison (31 not out) joined D'Oliveira (90 not out) to take the Pears to 280-5 at stumps.

When they do clinch their second bonus point it will be the seventh time Worcestershire have won promotion since the County Championship was split into two divisions in 2000.

The start of this final match of the season for both side season was delayed until 12.40 BST because of rain, and Yorkshire made good use of a new-ball pitch after winning the toss.

Seamers Ben Coad and George Hill struck twice each for the home side, who are hoping to avoid finishing bottom of the table following their mid-season points deduction, as the Pears slumped to 67-4 in the 20th over.

But Kashif and D'Oliveira led Worcestershire's recovery in confident fashion as batting conditions eased, reaching tea at 130-4.

As he approached his maiden first-class century, Kashif chipped a return catch to off-spinner fell Dom Bess to end his three-hour stay at the crease.

D'Oliveira, who survived a drop by Adam Lyth at slip off Bess on 63, then shared an stand of 58 with Essex loanee Ben Allison, who made a lively unbeaten 31, leaving Worcestershire on the brink of going up which they will surely confirm on day two.

  • Comment posted by Tim Payton, today at 19:34

    Tom Taylor is an excellent signing and with Jones and Brooks an impressive start to the rebuild. The overseas player could be the key

  • Comment posted by avonmouth, today at 19:28

    It's time cricket followed football's example and introduced transfer fees. The cost to Worcester in nurturing and bringing on young players only for them to abandon their county must be immense, Worcester must be the worst hit in this regard , but they have fought well this year despite these upheavals and credit to them for doing so. They deserve a decent 2024.

  • Comment posted by Barmpot, today at 19:06

    Pleased for you Pears. Honestly. New Road is my favourite ground outside Yorkshire and I will miss the visit next year. Of course there are 1,000 grounds in Yorkshire that are better but it’s the best place outside of Gods County.

    If you think you’ve got issues with your line up, thank your lucky stars you’re not us. Win the toss and bowl with a blunt, tame seam attack. Clueless.

    • Reply posted by john carrick, today at 19:34

      john carrick replied:
      (1) Captain definitely clueless (2)Managment clueless (3)Stick with them and Yorkshire will stay in this Division longer than they say I've said from game 1 they can't bowl teams out Finally weres the Aussies who was going out with a bang in Sept Clueless not fit and can't get in the side and shouldn't get in

  • Comment posted by Gobber51, today at 18:57

    Brett D'Oliveira making runs again when it matters. So good to see him leading from the front. But a bizarre seaason when players are jumping ship and we cannot get consistency from the batsmen. Will we be the new Northants in next season's CC?

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 18:57

    Looking forward to a decent day tomorrow, maybe only until tea because of the weather.

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 18:56

    When it comes to New Road I wouldn't rely on anybody coaching more productive batting its vagueries where a team that doesn't get off to a good start are bowled out in five hours mean we need good starters at the top of the order

  • Comment posted by David Ayres, today at 18:52

    I wonder if any of our players who were poached to play in Nottingham Second XI might be thinking they should have stayed? We need some serious reinforcements next season.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 18:51

    We keep losing talent we've nurtured and developed, we keep finding more to replace them and slowly adding a more experienced solid backbone. Likes of Kohler-Cadmore, Clarke, Barnard have taken time to progress elsewhere, maybe Worcester would have been worth sticking with. This in many ways will be the best promotion of all given the hurdles overcome along the way especially losing Tongue

  • Comment posted by KeepItHumble, today at 18:45

    We’d have certainly converted one or two of those draws into the win column.

    Mixed feelings for next season, having lost some of our more talented players to Nottinghamshire. Would love to bloody their noses a bit…

  • Comment posted by Monkeys, today at 18:44

    Go Pears.

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, today at 18:29

    Keep going Worcestershire. Think how good the season might have been if a couple of the so called batsmen could bat. I hope Mr. Giles will rectify that over the winter.

    • Reply posted by ARN, today at 18:50

      ARN replied:
      Totally agree. 18 batting points by far the worst in the league.

