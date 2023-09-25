Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan have drawn 11 of their 13 Championship games under Matthew Maynard this season

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Derbyshire Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : 26-29 September Time : 10:30 BST

Glamorgan's County Championship coach Matthew Maynard is in charge of the Welsh county for the final time as they host Derbyshire from on Tuesday.

Club captain David Lloyd misses out on a farewell before he joins Derbyshire because of a rib injury suffered on loan during the One Day Cup.

Leading bowler Timm van der Gugten is fit again after a hamstring strain, but batter Sam Northeast is rested.

Glamorgan are fifth in Division Two while Derbyshire are sixth.

The visitors cannot finish any higher as they are 27 points behind Glamorgan.

After five years in charge at Sophia Gardens on top of a previous three-year term, Maynard is not expecting it to be an emotional occasion.

Maynard told BBC Sport Wales: "Not emotional, I spoke to the players after day two (of the draw against Yorkshire) because I wasn't happy, and I told them it was my penultimate game in charge.

"I didn't want to go back to the way we were playing before I took over, (I said) we've got to show more resilience, more character and it got the response I wanted."

He is keen to see a strong finish despite the defeat at Worcestershire in the opening round of September games effectively killing off promotion hopes.

"Towards the back end of the season it's easy for players to (think) 'that's the end of the season', but please don't switch off.

"I gave them a gentle reminder about batting in four-day cricket, because after one-day cricket (in August) it's about the mindset," said Maynard.

"If we take that same attitude into the Derbyshire game and bowl as we have done, because I think our bowling's been pretty good with the squad of bowlers at our disposal."

Batter Tom Bevan, spinner Prem Sisodiya and teenage paceman Ben Morris are all named in a 15-man Glamorgan squad, as is all-rounder Ben Kellaway who was replaced during the Yorkshire match after suffering concussion.

Derbyshire are without key batter Wayne Madsen with a finger injury, with Mitch Wagstaff, Mark Watt and Nick Potts added to the team that dominated their rain-hit draw against Sussex.

Glamorgan (from): Ul Hassan, Byrom, Bevan, Ingram, Carlson, Root, Cooke, Kellaway, Douthwaite, Van der Gugten, Gorvin, Harris, Sisodiya, McIlroy, Morris.

Derbyshire (from): Reece, Came, Guest, Du Plooy (c), Wagstaff, Lamb, Dal, Thomson, Watt, Chappell, Conners, Potts, Brown.