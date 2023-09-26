Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jake Ball played in four Test matches, 18 one-day internationals and two T20 internationals for England

Former England fast bowler Jake Ball is to leave Nottinghamshire at the end of the season after 15 years' service.

The 32-year-old, who was instrumental in Notts' T20 title wins in 2017 and 2020, has taken 423 wickets for the county across all formats.

Ball featured 24 times for England in all formats, with his last appearance coming in a T20 international against India at Bristol in July 2018.

"It's been a rollercoaster of a journey," Ball told the club website. external-link

"I've never lost sight of how special it's been to call this place home.

"Trent Bridge will always have a very special place in my heart, and while I'm looking forward to whatever challenges come next, I'll always be a Notts supporter."

Mansfield-born Ball made his debut for Notts in 2009, with his maiden first-class appearance coming in 2011 - the year after the club won the last of their six County Championship titles.

He has been part of a squad that has won four other major trophies.

Ball played in both Notts' T20 Blast final wins in 2017 and 2020 but missed the ECB 40 triumph in the competition's final year in 2013 and the inaugural 50-over One-Day Cup win in 2017 through injury.

Back injuries limited Ball's influence in recent years, with the bowler featuring largely in the Blast for Notts this season.

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell says Ball has had "a tremendous impact" in his time at the club.

"Over the last 15 years, Jake has shown great dedication to realise the potential he first showed as a teenager with us," Newell said.

"That hard work and desire has been vindicated with the number of wickets he has picked up across all formats, and the international recognition he achieved as a result of those performances.

"Whilst he has had a testing couple of years recently, his commitment has never wavered, and great credit must go to him for the way he has fought to get back to full fitness and given his all to wear the Notts shirt."

Ball is the second long-serving Notts player to be released by the club in recent weeks, with Samit Patel's 22-year stay also coming to an end.

Only Patel has taken more T20 wickets for Notts than Ball, who has 131 in the format.