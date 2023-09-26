Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wanindu Hasaranga was the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the 20-over Lanka Premier League in August

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the World Cup starting next week after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old, a key player for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket, has taken 67 wickets at an average of 28.77 in 48 ODIs.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera has also been ruled out by a pectoral injury.

The 50-over World Cup in India begins on 5 October, with Sri Lanka playing South Africa on 7 October.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Hasaranga's "recovery will be monitored, and if he is declared fit to play he will be considered as a replacement in the event of an injury to a squad member during the tournament".

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will captain Sri Lanka, who are coached by former England coach Chris Silverwood.

Sri Lanka reached the final of the Asia Cup this month, when they were bowled out for 50 in a 10-wicket defeat by India.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara.