Chris Rushworth now has 32 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket - but this was only his second for Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Somerset 215: Wagner 72, Davey 46; Rushworth 5-47 Warwickshire 112-3: Rhodes 42 Warwickshire 3 pts, Somerset 1 pt Match scorecard

Chris Rushworth completed his second five-wicket haul for Warwickshire and Neil Wagner struck a career-best 72 for Somerset on another rain-damaged day at Edgbaston.

To the 35 overs lost on day one, another 36 were wiped out on day two which ended with Warwickshire on 112-3, in reply to the visitors' 215.

After beginning the day on 180-8, Somerset's ninth-wicket pair Wagner and Josh Davey added 35 more before departing in successive balls.

Having hit 11 fours and two sixes and just passed his previous career-best 70, for Otago against Wellington in 2009, Wagner was adjudged caught behind off Oliver Hannon-Dalby from the last ball of the 62nd over.

The innings was then wrapped up off the first ball of the next over as Davey, looking to complete a second half-century of the season, skied Rushworth to long off for 46.

That left Rushworth with figures of 5-47 - the 32nd 'five-fer' of his career, to take his and Hannon-Dalby's combined season's red-ball haul to 107 between them.

Warwickshire's reply began badly when West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's sorry run of ever-diminishing returns - 16, 9, 9, 8, 3, 0 - went on as his off-stump was removed in a brilliant first over by Lewis Gregory, which could have brought a wicket with every ball.

Rob Yates survived to add 53 in 16 overs with Will Rhodes before edging a Jack Brooks outswinger to wicketkeeper James Rew.

But Warwickshire captain Rhodes then followed on from his match-winning Lord's century last week to make 42.

After a long afternoon rain break, in conditions of unremitting munge - low cloud, impending rain and floodlights on - the two sides finally re-emerged for a half an hour of on/off/on/off again farce.

But it cost the Bears the wicket of Rhodes, who lifted Davey to extra cover.

With two days left after the visit of Storm Agnes, there could still be a positive result from this game as both sides have nothing to lose.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.