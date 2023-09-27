Kent batter Joe Denly scored his 31st first-class century

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two) Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*; Nijjar 3-70 Kent 345-4: Denly 105*, Compton 95; Morley 2-94 Kent (5 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 18 runs Match scorecard

Joe Denly's unbeaten century helped relegation-threatened Kent to 345-4 on day two of their County Championship match with Lancashire at Canterbury.

Replying to the visitors' 327, Ben Compton, who was nominated to drop out had Zak Crawley been fit after England duty, anchored Kent's innings with a typically obdurate 95.

Denly then played a more flamboyant 105 not out, from 149 balls with 11 fours and a six, to record his first red-ball century of the season as Kent closed with two potentially crucial batting points and a lead of 18.

The hosts began the match a single point ahead of Middlesex in the Division One table and will be relegated if the sides finish level on points, due to having fewer wins.

It was a difficult day for Lancashire, with Jack Blatherwick being removed from the attack after bowling two beamers in an over.

Compton opened alongside Tawanda Muyeye but after enduring a torrid opening hour as the ball zipped around under grey skies, the latter was just starting to look comfortable when he got out for 46.

George Balderson replaced Tom Bailey at the Pavilion End and his fourth delivery found Muyeye's edge and Keaton Jennings took a brilliant one-handed catch low to his right.

Jennings then took a far easier catch to remove Daniel Bell-Drummond for three after Jack Morley found the shoulder of his bat, leaving Kent on 91 for two at lunch.

Morley then bowled Jack Leaning for 34, but Compton continued to grind his way on, reaching 50 from 146 balls.

Midway through the afternoon session Kent announced that Crawley was unwell and would not be available at all, although by this point the news seemed significantly less of a blow to Kent than it might have done had it been announced a few hours earlier.

They moved to 231-3 at tea and Blatherwick then bowled an over he is unlikely to forget.

It started well enough as he got Compton out with the first ball, caught off an attempted pull at backward point by Balderson.

Harry Finch scrambled a single to get off the mark from the second and the hosts secured a first batting bonus point off the third when a Blatherwick delivery reared up and went for four byes off Denly's helmet.

Play was immediately suspended for bad light and after a 25-minute delay Blatherwick resumed with a beamer. Denly then hooked him for four to bring up his 50 and when Blatherwick bowled a second beamer he was taken out of the attack.

He immediately apologised and Denly patted him on the side as he passed him, but it was left to Luke Wells to finish the over.

Denly swept Morley to secure a second batting point and brought up his 31st first-class hundred when he hit Bailey through cover for three.

Finch took a single from Balderson to give Kent the lead and an increasingly demoralised bowling attack had conceded 38 extras by the time play was abandoned for bad light with seven overs remaining.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.