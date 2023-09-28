Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne has averaged more than 60 in his last eight one-day internationals

Batter Marnus Labuschagne has been named in Australia's final squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Labuschagne's inclusion is the only change to Australia's provisional squad as he replaces spinner Ashton Agar, who has a calf injury.

Travis Head is also included, despite being unavailable for the first half of the tournament because of a fractured hand.

Australia start their campaign against hosts India on 8 October.

Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Labuschagne's call-up comes after recent impressive one-day international performances against South Africa and India, in which the 29-year-old scored 421 runs in eight matches at an average of 60.14.

He was not originally named in either of those squads, only being added as a replacement for Steve Smith, who has since recovered from a wrist injury.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to open the batting with David Warner until Head, who suffered his injury during the series against South Africa, is deemed fit.

Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey said it was a "tough call" to omit Agar but the team could not take two players carrying significant injuries.

Pat Cummins will lead the side, who are going into the World Cup after losing the ODI series against India and South Africa.

Josh Hazlewood, who is second in the ICC's ODI bowling rankings, will lead an experienced pace attack with Cummins and Mitchell Starc, while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will provide another spin option alongside leg-spinner Adam Zampa.