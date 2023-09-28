Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 155 wickets in 115 one-day internationals for India

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been added to India's final squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The world's number one Test bowler replaces injured left-armer Axar Patel from the provisional squad.

Ashwin, 37, who has 115 one-day international caps, played his first game in the format for 18 months in India's recent series win against Australia.

Hosts India start their World Cup against Australia on 8 October.

Axar has been ruled out with a thigh injury he sustained during the Asia Cup, which India went on to win by thrashing Sri Lanka.

The hosts' hopes have been boosted by the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, who returned for the Australia series after almost a year out with a back injury.

India are strong contenders in home conditions to win a first world title since 2011.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.