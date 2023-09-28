Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Damarell hit six sixes and six fours to make 70 in just 28 balls

Guernsey cruised to a 78-run win over Croatia in their first-ever European Cricket Championship match in Spain.

Zak Damarell smashed 70 off 28 balls in their opening pool game in the 10-over tournament while Josh Butler scored 28 off 10 balls as Guernsey reached 170-5.

In reply Croatia could not keep up with the run rate as they ended on 92-3 off their 10 overs.

Openers Jared Newton scored 63 from 14 balls while David Lambasa got 17 as David Hooper took 2-17.

The Sarnians face Bulgaria in their second group game on Thursday evening before they meet Channel Island rivals Jersey on Friday morning.

They end their group matches against Belgium on Friday afternoon before the top four sides play in the knockout phase, with the winners progressing to the final round next month.