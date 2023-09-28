Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Asa Tribe scored 135 runs in just 38 balls over Jersey's first two matches

Jersey made an impressive start to the European Cricket Championship with big wins over Belgium and Bulgaria in the 10-over tournament in Spain.

Zak and Asa Tribe's 95-run partnership helped Jersey beat Belgium by nine wickets in their opening game.

Asa Tribe hit 94 not out off 29 balls as he smashed 10 sixes and six fours as Jersey chased down 144 in 8.3 overs.

He then hit 41 not out off nine balls as Jersey scored 200 as they beat Bulgaria by 103 runs.

The victories put Jersey top of their group ahead of games against Channel Island rivals Guernsey and Croatia on Friday.

Jersey skipper Charles Perchard and spinner Toby Britton each took two wickets as the islanders restricted Belgium to 144-8 off their 10 overs as Burhan Niaz top scored with 41.

But the Tribe brothers impressed in their reply as opener Asa - who has played for Glamorgan's second team this year - ruthlessly smashed Belgium's bowlers all over the Cartama Oval.

Charles Perchard took two wickets in each of Jersey's matches

His older brother Zak got an impressive 43 not out off 15 balls as he hit five sixes - including one with what proved to be the final ball.

Against Bulgaria, Jersey openers Charlie Brennan and Patrick Gouge made 53 and 50 respectively as they became the first side in this year's tournament to score 200 in 10 overs.

Julius Sumerauer hit 35 not out as he and Asa Tribe put on 49 in the final 1.5 overs as Jersey made 200-5.

Perchard took two more wickets as Bulgaria struggled in their reply while Theo Pullman recorded figures of 3-13 as Bulgaria were restricted to 97-6 in their 10 overs.