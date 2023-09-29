Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Payne has spent the last 14 years at Gloucestershire having started in their academy

Pace bowler David Payne has signed a new three-year contract to stay with Gloucestershire until the end of 2026.

The 32-year-old's deal will see him play only white-ball cricket from 2024.

Payne, who came through the club's academy, is to focus on the limited-overs format to "manage his load in the interest of career longevity".

"I've found red-ball loads and the impact the format has on my body very challenging over the past two seasons," Payne said. external-link

"I am still leaving myself available to play red-ball cricket at some point in the future in the hope I can get my body to a place that can cope with the strain red-ball cricket has on the body."

Payne signed his first professional deal with Gloucestershire in 2009 and is the club's longest-serving player.

In his 14-year career has made 307 appearances across all formats of the game, taking 601 wickets.

In T20 cricket he is the club's leading wicket taker with 160.