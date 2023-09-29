Close menu

County Championship: Middlesex relegated after dramatic defeat by Notts

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four)
Middlesex 366: Higgins 137, Eskinazi 58, Yadav 56; Hutton 5-94 & 224-6 dec: Robson 105*, De Caires 49; Hutton 2-38
Nottinghamshire 384: Slater 140, Clarke 70, Montgomery 52; De Caires 3-56 & 210-8: Slater 49; Robson 4-46
Nottinghamshire (22 pts) beat Middlesex (6 pts) by two wickets
Middlesex's desperate bid for a dramatic final-day victory just fell short at Trent Bridge as they lost narrowly to Nottinghamshire by two wickets to be relegated back to Division Two of the County Championship.

After just one season back in the top flight, Middlesex knew they had to better rivals Kent's points total from their final game against Lancashire to stay up.

Kent were forced to settle for a draw with Lancashire, to give Middlesex an outside chance if they could force victory.

There were tense scenes in Nottingham and Canterbury when Notts lost their eighth wicket with five runs still needed, but they just about kept their heads to get over the line and send Middlesex down, while Kent survived.

There had looked to be only one outcome when Middlesex skipper Toby Roland-Jones set Notts a target of just 207 in a generous 58 overs.

But on a dry, turning pitch on a beautifully sunny last afternoon of the season, the Middlesex spinners made a real fight of it.

Frontline spinners Jayant Yadav (2-68) and Josh de Caires (1-24) were upstaged, however, by former England opener and occasional leg-spinner Sam Robson, who followed up his earlier century to finish with a career-best 4-46.

The visitors gave the hosts a real scare as they slipped to 157-7 before Matt Montgomery (34 not out) held the tail together to drag Notts across the line.

Fittingly, it was Notts number 10 Jake Ball - in the former England paceman's final appearance - who swept Robson for the winning boundary.

Earlier, as Nottinghamshire set fields that allowed Middlesex to set the game up, Robson hit a 109-ball unbeaten 105 - his third of the paltry total of four red-ball hundreds that his side have managed this season.

This is Middlesex's third relegation since two-division cricket began in 2000, having also gone down in 2006 and 2017.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:17

    Yes, brilliant drama from much maligned county cricket and huge credit to Middx for fighting to the end particularly Robson . But over the season deserved to go down and must get a more inspirational coach and captain to come up again.

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 18:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Hugh, today at 18:14

    This is why the red-ball needs at least a 14 game schedule. Right down to the wire again. Kent maybe should have won last week so it has all evened out but one wonders what the County might achieve with a half decent start to a campaign.!

  • Comment posted by LeaveMeAlone, today at 18:14

    More than deserved and a fitting tribute to a great bowler for County and Country.

  • Comment posted by 1fell, today at 18:13

    Entitlement is not enough. No full season has ever produced a false result

  • Comment posted by FMac, today at 18:12

    What the ECB didn't have the integrity to do to their bezzie buds, fate and Notts have delivered!

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:12

    Oh dear not good news, was hoping they would have avoided the drop.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:11

    Middlesex 2 batting points all season not good enough

  • Comment posted by George Williams, today at 18:08

    The ECB allowed county cricket to continue until October, as they really don't care, so why not squeeze in another hundred tournament before the years out!

    • Reply posted by Hugh, today at 18:18

      Hugh replied:
      Split the white and red ball and have a 16 game schedule.. with a break for The Hundred of course. I'm in WBBL 09 mode as from stumps tonight.!

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 18:07

    Brilliant performance by Middlesex today. Very unlucky especially Sam robson who batted and bowled brillantly. However throughout the season if you took robson and Higgins away it's a very weak side even by division two standards

  • Comment posted by The Soul of Dover, today at 18:05

    Super Kent - never in doubt!
    Serious decisions need to be made by Kent over the coming months. Difficult to see how Billings can continue as a player at the club, given the paucity of his appearances in recent weeks. Walker’s record as coach is poor, and fresh ideas are needed.

  • Comment posted by stewartjrl, today at 18:04

    Denis Compton must be doing the proverbial grave turn at yet another very sad kick in the teeth for the "Home of Cricket" following the county's "financial irregularities" (they are probably wishing now that the points deduction had not been suspended?).
    There is too much talent there to be wasted so one can only hope they all acquire renewed determination and resolve for next year.

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 18:10

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by barks, today at 18:00

    Couldn't happen to a nicer club

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 17:59

    Together we are Kent....but need an overhaul next season.

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 18:03

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      Kent is a dump of a county. M20 traffic jam and Dover ferry terminal. That is all.

  • Comment posted by PeteG, today at 17:58

    Lords - the self proclaimed home of 2nd grade cricket.

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 18:00

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      Eden Gardens - the home of Cricket.

  • Comment posted by father xmas, today at 17:58

    Last day drama delivered just as the temperature hits 23 degrees. Christmas will never be snowy again. I think I will lose the hat this year!

  • Comment posted by Saxon, today at 17:57

    Get in, although I fear for my side Kent next year unless we dramatically improve our bowling attack.

    Unlucky Middx,

    • Reply posted by dgj, today at 18:06

      dgj replied:
      Probably declared too soon. Middx took 39 overs to get 224-6 and gave Notts 58 to get 208. Even then, they finished 210-8.

